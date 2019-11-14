Tesla Secures Manufacturing License For Gigafactory 3 — Let’s Roll!

November 14th, 2019 by Tim Dixon

Tesla has been able to get its manufacturing license for Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China. With Tesla already demonstrating Chinese produced Model 3s to the Chinese press, this step is seen as the last official hurdle before Tesla officially begins production and starts the process of ramping up consumer cars “Made in China.”

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), announced the 325 batch of “Road Motor Vehicle Production Enterprises and Products Announcements” (Chinese: 道路机动车辆生产企业及产品公告). In this batch, it is announced that Tesla has been added to the list of companies allowed to produce new energy vehicles in China.

Media outlet SINA reports that MIIT has agreed to allow Tesla (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. to be a pure electric passenger car manufacturer. (Chinese:《公告》显示，工信部同意设立特斯拉（上海）有限公司作为纯电动乘用车生产企业。)

In batch 325, page 15, line item 105, you can find this:

同意在《公告》内设立纯电动乘用车生产企业,企业名称：特斯拉(上海)有限公司,企业注册地址：上海市浦东新区南汇新城镇同汇路168号D203A,企业生产地址：上海市浦东新区江山路5000号。

This line is another announcement of Tesla’s new designation, as well as a listing of its registered address.

The Tesla Gigafactory 3 has been preparing for production for months, with battery supply lined up, initial production of the complete product completed, the end of shipments of US-made base Model 3 to China, and now securing the official license to produce and sell electric cars.

The Tesla Gigafactory 3 is an impressive feat that was previously used by some financial players to attack Tesla, but is now a sign of Tesla’s ability to move fast and achieve results. How times have changed.

While getting official permits is an important step in producing the Chinese manufactured Model 3, the next stage will be just as important — Tesla will have to ramp up its production capacity in a new factory. This will test its new team’s ability to adapt and evolve its production capabilities. Tesla already has Model 3 assembly experience, though, so this hurdle is less of a problem. Of course, it also has experience producing the Model 3 in the United States.

Read CleanTechnica for more updates on Tesla Gigafactory 3 and the Chinese Model 3 as we get them.

For updates, follow me on Twitter or add me on LinkedIn.

Sources: MIIT, MIIT and SINA | Images courtesy Tesla



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







