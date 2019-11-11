Tesla Is Hiring In Israel

November 11th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

The Jerusalem Post has announced that Tesla is hiring in Israel. Tesla is looking for a country manager to take charge of the local market. It’s a full-time position based in Tel Aviv and will include the responsibility for “driving the Service, Sales, and Delivery strategy and operations in Israel.”

Other duties will also include hiring local employees, working with the Israeli government when needed, and engaging suppliers to help set up the market. The point is clear: Tesla wants to dive into and develop the local market. Part of that, as always, is Superchargers. The winning candidate will participate in the “strategic design of our charging infrastructure footprint in the market to enable sales and engage customers.”

When I clicked on the link to the job, it redirected back to the Tesla careers page, which leads one to think that Tesla may have found its country manager by now (or no longer wants the opening public). Hopefully we will see other jobs listed for Tesla in Israel soon. The fact that Tesla is looking to expand to Israel shows (again) that Tesla is indeed financially sound and is progressing as it continues to meet its goals, the primary of which is to hasten the transition to sustainable energy.





In April 2018, an article by Haaretz highlighted that many seemed to blame the Israeli government for lagging behind in regulations and infrastructure for adopting electric vehicles. Tesla having a presence in Israel could (and most probably will) change that.

In 2009, Israel legislated a Clean Air Law that aimed to address issues of emissions, but years later, officials have just gotten started planning the electrical grid that would power EVs. Tax breaks for buying EVs are being prepared, but the article highlights concerns that the finance ministry officials would cause a mass movement to EVs and deprive the government of billions of dollars as a result.

The article by Haaretz shows that Israel, in 2018 at least, was worried about losing money for its budget. Perhaps being in Israel Tesla could inspire the government to come to a solution that will balance its books and empower its citizens to drive electric. People everywhere seem to enjoy that.

Also in 2018, CleanTechnica reported that Israel plans to go 100% electric by 2030, and one major way the government plans to do this is by banning the sales of cars fueled by petrol or diesel from 2030 forward. Buses and trucks will have the option to run on natural compressed gas. There will also be a ban on imports of diesel and gasoline cars to Israel.

“From 2030 we won’t allow anymore the import of diesel or gasoline cars to Israel,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz says.

Think about it for a minute — while many countries are trying to phase out and encourage drivers to buy electric, Israel is giving its citizens an ultimatum: go electric now or soon.

2030 is only 10 years away (okay, so, 10 years, 1 month, and 19 days away). That isn’t very far off, especially in the auto world. By then, not only will Tesla be in Israel, but it will probably be more dominant in the worldwide markets.

We have seen Tesla’s success in China, but Tesla’s broader expansion into smaller markets is important, and this just shows that Tesla continues to pursue its goals at a fast pace. Progress is winning.



