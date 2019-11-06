Elon Musk Announces Tesla Cybertruck’s Official Unveil Date & Location

Originally published on X Auto.

Elon Musk is keeping his promise of unveiling the Tesla pickup truck in November. The CEO of Tesla Inc. just announced the official unveil date and the location of the unveiling in a tweet.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2019

The opening scene of the original Blade Runner movie is set in Los Angeles and the month and year are amazingly identical — Nov 2019!

The Tesla Cyberpunk pickup truck will be unveiled on Thursday, November 21, near the SpaceX rocket factory — many Tesla enthusiasts are guessing that the Tesla pickup will enter the arena pulling a SpaceX rocket. That sounds really interesting, but we need to wait to see.

30,000 lb towing capacity — Psycho Hippie (@phycho_hippie) June 27, 2018

I think the fact that the timeline and location of a movie that was released in 1982 coincides with the Tesla pickup truck unveiling is not a coincidence. Elon Musk loves to allude to movies and literature, and he knew this time that his team at Tesla would be able to pull the project together on time.

An important thing to notice in Elon Musk’s above tweet is that he called the truck “Cybertruck,” not “the cyberpunk truck,” which might mean the name of the Tesla pickup will be Tesla Model C, or simply Tesla Cybertruck — fingers crossed.

Ever since Elon Musk leaked a glimpse of the Tesla pickup truck’s horizontal light slit, the internet has gone crazy with the imaginative renders of the machine, some of which we covered before (listed below).

At a recent US Air Force conference, Elon Musk hinted at what the Tesla Cybertruck will look like in his address:

“We are going to come out with the Tesla pickup truck, or we call it ‘Cybertruck.’ I mean, it looks like an armored personnel carrier from the future. It doesn’t look like a normal car. You may like it, you may not. I like it. It’s going to look like it came off a movie set. When it goes down the road, like, ‘Whoa, what’s that thing?’”

Many renders of the Tesla Cyberpunk style coming straight out of Blade Runner have been rejected by the Tesla CEO in his tweets from the recent past, but still, the time of speculation is not over. The fun will keep going on till the final unveiling, like what happened with the Tesla Model Y reveal earlier this year and the Tesla Model 3 before that.

Surely, the Tesla Cybertruck will be very different from what we are used to — this is how Elon Musk thinks and works. Disrupting an entire industry takes more than the usual effort. After the unveiling, the closest competitor on the market will be Rivian’s R1T Pickup Truck. But it’s likely going to be quite different.

Sean Mitchell talked about some good points regarding the Tesla Cybertruck in the following video and we like his speculation and conjectures. Hopefully he will be at the event later this month, updating all of us live.





