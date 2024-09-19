12-Hour Flash Sale: Save $799 On EcoFlow’s GLACIER Portable Fridge/Freezer + Battery

For the next 12 hours, EcoFlow is offering its GLACIER portable refrigerator/freezer plus a 298Wh plug-in battery for just $599, a savings of $799 off its full retail price of $1398.

The GLACIER, which was chosen by Popular Mechanics as “the best portable appliance,” is a 38-liter dual-zone refrigerator/freezer with a built-in icemaker capable of producing 18 solid ice cubes in just 12 minutes. Its dual zones allow for both refrigerated and frozen foods to be stored and kept at optimal temperatures, all in a single portable form factor. The GLACIER is able to keep a range of temperatures, from -13°F (-25°C) to 50°F (10°C), and users can adjust those settings right from the EcoFlow app using either a WiFi or a Bluetooth connection.

Industry’s first integrated ice maker

Dual zone, dual control

The fastest cooling in the industry — rapidly refrigerates from 86°F (30°C) to 32°F (0°C) in around 15 minutes

Wire-free cooling for up to 40 hours with the 298Wh plug-in battery

38L large capacity

Detachable suitcase design

Smart app control

When in energy-saving Eco mode, GLACIER uses just 0.18kWh per day

100W USB-C port for charging up portable electronics

Optional accessories include a detachable lever handle and wheels for ease of transport

This EcoFlow flash sale on the GLACIER plus a plug-in battery is only running for the next 12 hours, so if you want to pick up this portable fridge/freezer bundle for less than half price, don’t wait. The sale price is just $599, which is a savings of $799 off of full price.

