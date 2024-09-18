Electric Boat Costs 40–50€ to Cross Baltic Sea, vs 750€ Refueling Gas Boat

An electric hydrofoiling Candela C-8 crossed the Baltic Sea about a week ago. The boat went from Stockholm to the Finnish autonomous region of Åland. As a stunning example of the low operational costs of electric boating and how much money could eventually be saved with a transition to electric in this world, the Candela C-8 required 40–50€ worth of electricity for the voyage whereas a similarly sized chase boat powered by gasoline needed 750€ of fuel. That was a 95% lower fuel cost! How long would it take lower fuel costs to make up for any premium on the new electric boat?

This trip was a world record, as it was the first time an electric boat crossed the Baltic Sea. Furthermore, the Candela C-8 actually returned the same day — at 95% lower costs than a fossil-fuel-powered boat.

The journey of 150 nautical miles required 213 kWh of electricity for the electric boat. “We’re talking about 95% lower operating costs. This is a revolution that makes waterborne transöport competitive with land transport in terms of costs, which we will now demonstrate in public transport in Stockholm,” noted Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and founder of Candela.

While the much lower fuel cost has to be a bit of a shocker (we all know EVs are more efficient and cheaper to operate, but not 95% cheaper), the bigger surprise has to be how much more convenient the electric boat was in a certain key way. “We actually had range anxiety, but not for the Candela. The irony is that the photographer’s gasoline-powered chase boat had to refuel six times during the trip, while we only charged three times,” said Gustav Hasselskog. The irony! I imagine 95% of us would have put our money on the electric boat having to stop to charge more across the 150 nautical miles. (Kudos to you if you knew better.)

Interestingly, the electric watercraft uses a Polestar battery, showing yet again how the electrification and battery progress in one sector can lead to advancements in another. The boat charged mostly on existing chargers, but Kempower supported the endeavor and the hydrofoiling Candela did also use the Kempower Movable Charger. This is a 40kW charger on wheels. The boat will rightfully get most of the attention, but the chargers deserve some love and respect as well! “Kempower is proud to contribute to the electrification of boating and help create greener waterways,” Antti Vuola, Director of Market Segments at Kempower, said. “Electric boats combined with hydrofoiling offer the best possible efficiency. Kempower’s DC fast charging solutions are ideal for electric boating, and our Kempower Movable Charger is a plug-and-play solution that integrates seamlessly with the electrical grids already available in many marinas.”

“The aim was to demonstrate that zero-emission sea travel is not only possible today, but that foiling electric ships and boats are so much cheaper to operate than fossil-fueled vessels,” said Gustav Hasselskog. Well, they sure showed that. “The disadvantage of electric boats has been their short range, due to traditional boat hulls consuming so much energy. With our hydrofoil technology, we combine high speed and range, but you get so many other benefits. Flying over the Åland Sea in total silence and without slamming was absolutely magical,” Gustav added.

You can watch a video about the short journey here:

“The Stockholm-based tech company has developed the world’s first electric hydrofoil boats and ships, vessels that fly above the water with an 80% reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional ships, providing both long range and high speed on battery power,” the company noted. An 80% reduction in energy consumption is nice, but that 95% reduction in fuel costs has really got to be the figure the company should be highlighting every day.

“This fall, Candela P-12, the company’s new 30-passenger hydrofoil ferry, will begin operating the Ekerö-Stockholm City Hall route, where it is expected to halve travel times thanks to not producing damaging wakes, allowing it permission to travel quickly in the inner city.” The electric revolution is here, and is even joining our oceans and seas now.

