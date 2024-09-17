OSCAL’s 6000W Power Station PowerMax 6000 Launched for Home Power Systems

Expandable Capacity from 3.6kWh to 57.6kWh, Up to 6000W Output with 120/240V Dual Voltage, and 24/7 UPS in 5-8ms Switchover

Earlier this year, OSCAL, one of the fastest growing energy technology startups, introduced its PowerMax 3600 as the world’s first rugged power station, with huge success in the market. The company then promised more options were coming soon. Recently, OSCAL announced a new home power system, PowerMax 6000, with more watts. It has 6000W and a new 120V/240V dual voltage output system (US version only) to power all high-powered devices with ease at home. Whether for home emergencies, outdoor activities, or industrial applications, PowerMax 6000 brings the comfort of home everywhere!

The PowerMax 6000 is a powerful home backup solution renowned for its 57.6kWh enlarged battery capacity and 6000W high power output, capable of supporting nearly all high-power devices, from refrigerators to air conditioning units and more.

Unlike competitors limited to 10 battery packs, it innovatively supports up to 15, expanding capacity from 3.6 kWh to an impressive 57.6 kWh and ensuring up to 30 days of continuous home backup power.

Designed for versatility, the PowerMax 6000 features dual-voltage (120V/240V) AC output up to 6000W, accommodating 99% of essential devices—from drills and chainsaws to air conditioners and refrigerators. With up to 14 output ports, it effortlessly powers multiple devices for any scenario.

Its charging prowess is equally impressive, delivering a maximum input of 3000W to reach 80% charge in just 69 minutes.

Unlike traditional NCM/NCA batteries, it utilizes EV-grade LiFePo4 batteries with a lifespan of up to 25 years—five times longer.

Technologically advanced, the PowerMax 6000 ensures uninterrupted power with an ultra-fast UPS switchover of 5-8ms, which is crucial for devices like CPAP machines. Enhanced user interaction is facilitated by TI chips, offering a 10% faster button response for a smoother operation. For convenience, it supports remote management via a smart app, enabling effortless control from anywhere.

From Rugged Phones to Rugged Power Stations

0.8m Vertically Drop-Proof & Splash-Proof & Dust-Proof & Anti-UV & Fire-Retardant

Drawing from extensive experience in producing rugged phones, Blackview is making a revolutionary move by integrating the durable features of rugged phones into rugged power stations. Concerns about accidental drops when handling the Blackview OSCAL PowerMax 6000, such as removing it from the car or carrying it up the stairs, are mitigated by its reinforced ABS+PC material construction, making it tough enough to endure up to 0.8m vertical drops.

It can be used in various environments, from fishing by wet lake edges to working at dusty construction sites, as it effectively prevents the ingress of solid particles and vertical water splashes. Whether exploring Alaska’s glaciers or traversing the vast Sahara deserts, the Blackview OSCAL PowerMax 6000 remains operational in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C (optimal performance from -10°C to 45°C). Even during desert expeditions, the PowerMax 6000’s Anti-UV feature protects it from fading and aging due to prolonged sun exposure, while its UL94V-0 flame-retardant casing ensures safety by preventing fire hazards caused by heat generation.

The PowerMax 6000, similar to numerous power stations, provides five LED light modes to illuminate activities such as setting up tents, cooking, or reading maps at night. What sets it apart is its ability to convey additional information by adjusting brightness and flashing patterns using Morse code. This feature proves invaluable for signaling distress if users become separated from their companions in signal-free wilderness areas during exploration.

Enlarged Capacity for Any Occasion, Home Emergency, or Outdoor Backup

Expandable Capacity From 3.6kWh to 57.6 kWh

Whether it’s portable power for outdoor camping or RVs, or home backup power for short-term outages due to severe weather or long-term energy crises, the challenge of inadequate battery capacity has long plagued users. Unlike most competitors with fixed capacities, the Blackview OSCAL PowerMax 6000 arrives with a massive 3.6 kWh capacity that can be expanded up to 57.6 kWh with battery packs. This modular model can accommodate up to 15 additional battery packs (each 3.6 kWh), maximizing its versatility for any scenario.

For outdoor activities like camping or tailgating, 3.6 kWh provides sufficient power for a day. In professional fields such as disaster relief or street businesses, 28.8 kWh ensures continuous operation for up to seven days. For whole-house backup during prolonged power cuts, 57.6 kWh provides ample power for up to 30 days, assuming an average daily usage of about 2 kWh.

Despite its substantial capacity, the Blackview OSCAL PowerMax 6000 simplifies mobility with a luggage-like design featuring easy-pull handles and smooth-rolling wheels. This design not only eases transportation but also enhances comfort during beach trips or mountain vacations, which is especially beneficial for elderly users.

Dual-Voltage for Any Appliance, High-Powered or Low-Powered

6000W Power with Dual Voltage Output Plugs at 120V and 240V

If you thought the PowerMax 3600 at 3600W was big, you’ll love the new PowerMax 6000 at 6000W. Its mind-boggling 6000W AC output represents a 30% increase in rated power compared to other products on the market rated at 2000W. That means that’s enough power to keep a house running with all its appliances, including a washer, dryer, heater, refrigerator, and more. And, yes, when a product claims to be a home backup power, it should be able to deal with your entire home, including larger 240V appliances. Some portable power stations support only max. 120V AC output in the USA. Others may need two units and a hub or adapter to run a 240V appliance in the USA.

The built-in 120V/240V dual voltage power system in the PowerMax 6000 (US version only) enables a single unit to deliver both 120V and 240V output directly, ensuring that any appliance can find its match with this device. During unexpected power outages, the PowerMax 6000 ensures all your charging needs are met with its array of 14 outlets: four AC ports for appliances like electric grills, refrigerators, coffee makers, and sound systems; one Anderson port for drones; two DC5521 ports for camping lights; six USB ports for phones, tablets, and more; and one cigarette lighter port for in-vehicle devices.

This article was sponsored by Blackview.

