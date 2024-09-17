Infotainment: VW Getting Video Games & Ford Getting Karaoke (At Last)

Several years after Tesla brought video games and “Caraoke” to its in-car infotainment, legacy automakers are introducing their first entries into this arena.

No, I’m not saying these are the most critical improvements to cars, trucks, and SUVs today. However, these are fun features in a car, especially if you have kids. Also, it’s not like the industry is rolling out massive upgrades or improvements any other areas. It’s normally about a new grille, a few new curves (or reduced curves), and minor improvements to the in-car screens and driver-assist capability. Adding games and karaoke are at least fun and useful additions (for some of us). Though, best of all would be adding Netflix and Disney+, the things my kids and I use the most in the car.

Naturally, these new features are coming to VW’s and Ford’s electric vehicles, because EVs are automakers’ most futuristic, cutting edge, innovative vehicles.

Volkswagen Video Games

Hold on, though, this announcement is only for some of our European readers right now. No gaming in the US. In certain European countries, Volkswagen is currently adding the AirConsole gaming platform. More European countries will get it by the end of 2024 and even more in 2025.

If it’s not clear from the image above (it wasn’t to me), your smartphone has to be used as the the controller. The AirConsole app is on the car’s infotainment system.

“The gaming feature launches on the VW ID.7 Tourer, the wagon version of the ID.7 hatchback. This model was never intended for the U.S., although the standard hatchback version was initially due to arrive in this market later this year, as a 2025 model,” Green Car Reports writes.

In addition to the flagship ID.7, VW will be adding the gaming option on the ID.5, ID.4, and ID.3. It will also be available on some gas models eventually, the Golf, Tiguan, and Passat.

Note that the BMW i5 also has the AirConsole app. We somehow missed that announcement.

Ford Karaoke

Ford doesn’t have a gaming option (or movies/streaming) yet, but it did just get karaoke. Announced today, Ford writes, “Creating joy inside the vehicle by delivering amazing experiences is a huge part of our team’s job at Ford. Now, for the first time karaoke will be available to Ford owners, starting with F-150 Lightning and followed by Mustang Mach-E. This capability is also coming soon to the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience.” As noted above and as with Volkswagen, EVs get the goodies first.

Rather than being an in-house app like Tesla’s “Caraoke,” Ford is adding the Stingray Karaoke App to the cars’ infotainment systems. The resulting fun is essentially the same, though. In fact, there’s broader capability. “Songs are available in 38 languages, including 10 languages in local characters such as Thai, Hebrew, Russian and Greek, plus a multilingual interface with 36 languages available.” (Emphasis added.)

Here are some more details from Ford:

“Customers can enjoy this feature when parked and while driving. While parked, the lyrics of the selected song will show on the in-vehicle screen. Our team of Ford engineers, in collaboration with Stingray, also developed a unique drivetime experience for friends and family sitting in the passenger seat to enjoy.

“Here is how it works while driving:

When the app is launched on the in-vehicle screen, the vehicle will detect if a passenger is buckled and sitting in the front seat and a QR code will appear on the screen.*

The passenger can use their smartphone to scan the QR code and a webpage will open to control the karaoke experience from their smartphone without having to login to an app.

Passengers can add songs to their playlist, change songs, view scrolling lyrics and utilize the vehicle’s audio system.”

Sounds like fun. I’m eager to see videos of Ford owners using the new feature, and trying it out myself someday too!

Interestingly, one of the four photos Ford shared of the new karaoke system included Taylor Swift lyrics from “Shake It Off.” I imagine that’s just pure coincidence, but a little corner of my brain has to wonder if a Ford marketing person, or team, decided it was a perfect time to feature that Taylor Swift song.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy