A Typical EV Is ~90% Efficient, Compared To 30% For A Gas Vehicle, & More EV, Clean Energy, & Science News

A typical EV is 87% to 91% efficient (after accounting for regenerative braking), compared to approximately 30% for a normal gasoline vehicle, depending on the drive cycle. That is something to consider every time you buy or rent an automobile.

“A typical EV is 87%–91% efficient (after taking regenerative braking into account) compared to about 30% for a conventional gasoline vehicle, depending on the drive cycle. Energy to the wheels, the portion of energy stored on the vehicle that is used to move the vehicle down the road, is 65%–69% and net regenerative braking recovers about 22% on the EPA combined city/highway drive cycle.”

More US DOE & DOI News

DOE Announces Better Buildings Initiative Progress Report, Highlights Nearly $22 Billion in Energy Savings

“The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today published the“2024 Better Buildings Initiative Progress Report,” which highlights the achievements of DOE’s Better Buildings public and private sector partners as they decarbonize and increase the energy efficiency of the nation’s buildings, manufacturing plants, and homes. The report shows that program partners—including 28 Fortune 100 companies and more than 90 state and local governments—have collectively saved nearly $22 billion through efficiency improvements and cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions by more than 220 million metric tons since 2011, an amount roughly equivalent to combined annual emissions of 29 million homes.”

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $90 Million to Accelerate Building Code Adoption and Save Americans Money

“Analysis from several DOE National Labs shows that building energy codes make the electric grid more resilient and help save lives during extreme weather events and extended power outages. Along with the $240 million in new funding recently selected through the Inflation Reduction Act to support the implementation of modern building codes, today’s announcement underscores the Biden-Harri”s Administration’s whole-of-government approach to lowering energy costs and ensuring communities are more resilient to extreme weather events fueled by climate change.”

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $72.8 Million Loan Guarantee to Build Solar-Plus-Storage Microgrid on Tribal Lands

DOE Announces Loan Conditional Commitment Toward $2.4B Wabash Valley Resources Project to Produce Low-Carbon Fertilizer and Revitalize Coal Community

LPO Announces Conditional Commitment to Wabash Valley Resources to Repurpose Fossil Fuel Infrastructure to Produce Low-Carbon Ammonia for Midwest Farmers

GTO’s GEODE Initiative Kicks Off Effort to Expand Domestic Geothermal

“On September 10, 2024, an exciting collaboration kicked off to expand geothermal energy deployment and shape the nation’s future energy landscape. The Geothermal Technologies Office’s (GTO) GEODE initiative, short for Geothermal Energy from Oil and Gas Demonstrated Engineering, will leverage the expertise and experience of the oil and gas sector to boost geothermal energy nationwide.”

DOE Announces Investments to Improve Siting of Large-Scale Renewable Energy Projects

“Large-scale clean energy projects, such as geothermal wind, solar, and energy storage, have a pivotal role in decarbonizing the grid quickly and cost-effectively to achieve the country’s climate goals. The Renewable Energy Siting through Technical Engagement and Planning (R-STEP) program funds state-based and Tribal collaboratives to evaluate stakeholder needs and develop state-specific educational materials and technical assistance programs to improve permitting processes for communities and industry.

“The collaboratives bring together stakeholders and technical experts in the energy planning process, including state and local agencies, universities, developers, farmers, Tribes, community organizations, and other entities. The selected round two projects are based in:

Colorado: Led by the Colorado Energy Office (Award amount: $1.96 million)

Led by the Colorado Energy Office (Award amount: $1.96 million) Georgia: Led by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government (Award amount: $1.95 million)

Led by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government (Award amount: $1.95 million) Idaho : Led by Boise State University (Award amount: $1.95 million)

: Led by Boise State University (Award amount: $1.95 million) Oklahoma : Led by Oklahoma State University (Award amount: $1.8 million)

: Led by Oklahoma State University (Award amount: $1.8 million) Pennsylvania : Led by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (Award amount: $1.96 million)

: Led by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (Award amount: $1.96 million) Washington: Led by the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians (Award amount: $1.96 million)

“These new state-based collaboratives expand the regional diversity of the R-STEP program to cover 13 states, joining six previously selected collaboratives. The collaboratives receive tailored technical assistance and peer-learning opportunities, and the R-STEP program enables them to share learnings and best practices with other states and stakeholders. Learn more about the selected state-based collaboratives.”

U.S. Department of Energy Partners with 25 New Coastal, Remote, and Island Communities to Advance Local Energy Resilience Goals

Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis Announces $236 Million from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda for Wildfire Resilience and Recovery

Electric Vehicles

“The Rise of Electric” Starring Bradley Cooper in Global Campaign of the New Electric G-Class

“Actor and director Bradley Cooper is the star of a short film that will spearhead a new brand campaign for Mercedes-Benz featuring the all-new G 580 with EQ Technology. The film showcases the essence of the G-Class through a dramatic action sequence and unites the adventure of driving the new model, whether traversing rugged terrain or city streets. It also highlights the boundless capability of the off-road icon and underscores the vision of empowering individuals to purse their own path without fear of failure. The Hollywood superstar – a passionate G-Class driver for years – attended the world premiere event in Los Angeles. The premiere was accompanied with a product campaign launch and continues for market launch.”

“Bradley Cooper was a natural choice for this world premiere and campaign as he is a longstanding fan of our iconic G-Class. As part of our beloved G-family, Bradley is a true inspiration for crossing limits.” Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz AG

Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70 Secure IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Honors

The First Retail Production All-Electric 2025 Cadillac ESCALADE IQ, VIN 001, to Cross the Barrett-Jackson Auction Block to Benefit Detroit Children’s Fund

BYD ETH8 Delivering on Emissions-Free Transportation

“BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, presents exceptional innovation in electric truck technology at IAA 2024. BYD brings the pure-electric ETH8 eTruck; a zero-emission solution for a range of transportation applications to Europe.

“The 19T BYD ETH8 merges advanced technology with versatility and practicality. Its multipurpose chassis makes it the perfect choice for logistics and sanitation operations, and can be tailored to suit many other transport requirements. It is built on BYD’s highly integrated e-Truck Platform that has been developed in-house exclusively for electric trucks for the ultimate in safety, performance and efficiency.”

ETH8 Characterises European Design

“BYD’s iconic X front face and diving waistline are distinctive design features of the ETH8. It has been designed for the European market, by the highly regarded vehicle designer, Wolfgang Egger, Design Director for BYD. The ETH8, with its dynamic contours, has strong aesthetic appeal, punctuated by expressive Angel Eyes low-energy headlights for excellent visibility.”

Range & Charging

“The large battery capacity means the vehicle can be charged from 20% to 100% within 2 hours, with a range of 250km. Various charging solutions can be deployed for maximum convenience.

19T ETH8 eTruck Technical Specification

Tailor Made Design for Europe



“The ETM6 has been designed in-house by Wolfgang Egger, BYD’s Design Director, one of Europe’s most esteemed vehicle designers. The eye-catching exterior adopts BYD’s new design philosophy for eTrucks incorporating a subtly rounded front face and a diving waistline with dynamic lines giving the ETM6 a modern and streamlined appearance. The doors continue the dynamic theme for optimum effect, with concealed handles for reduced air-resistance. Angel Eye headlights provide a clear beam of light. The dimensions of the wheelbase make the ETM6 more manoeuvrable, making it a good option for urban driving. The chassis is also highly configurable for different applications.”

taq Automotive Intelligence Partners With EV Luxury Brand Lucid Motors

Batteries & Energy Storage

Microvast and Minespider to Show Battery Passport Demo at IAA Transportation 2024

“Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, and Minespider, a technology company offering battery passports compliant with the EU Battery Regulation, today announced that together they will show a Battery Passport demo for the first time at IAA Transportation 2024.”

GE Vernova Chosen to Provide Integrated BESS Solution for Large-Scale Storage Project in Australia

Science

Vote for Kamala Harris to Support Science, Health and the Environment

Ask A Scientist: How Can Science and Data Inform Fairer, Freer Elections?

