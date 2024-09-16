Whoever Created The EV Leasing Loophole Subsidy Is A Clever Genius

When Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate worked together as well as with Joe Biden to extend and even revive electric vehicle subsidies for consumers, several rules were added. However, one loophole broke all of those rules, and it’s leading to a lot more electric cars on the road.

The loophole is the leasing loophole. Initially created for commercial EV fleets, it was applied to automakers’ captive finance partners as well, which basically meant it was available for anyone leasing an electric car. Rules the loophole got around include:

income rules limiting EV subsidies

non-China battery content requirements

vehicle price limit rules.

In other words, with leasing, it’s a free for all. You can get the $7,500 federal tax credit applied to pretty much any EV you could lease. You may be shocked to find out that a lot more EV drivers are now leasing their new EVs rather than buying them.

In fact, from Q2 2021 to Q2 2024, the percentage of EVs being leased went from 20.9% to 48.7%!

The policy loophole combines quite well with another factor that may be shifting people toward leasing. Prices for all cars, but especially for EVs, jumped through the roof when the COVID-19 pandemic created bottlenecks in the supply chain. EV owners who decided to sell their cars at that time were thrilled because all of that led to very little depreciation and high resale values. Some EV owners even sold their EVs for more than they bought them. However, all of that halted when supplies caught up to demand and automakers could start selling in high volumes. Prices of EVs went down, a lot, which led to rapid depreciation on EVs that were “bought high” and later “sold low.” That’s where leasing comes into play. With leasing, consumers don’t have worry about the potentially steep decline of EV values. So, recent experience already might have pushed a lot of EV owners to lease. With the leasing loophole, that move was only going to be amplified — massively.

From my perspective, anything that gets more people to switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones is a good thing, so this EV subsidy change making EV leasing much more attractive to people was a brilliant idea. I don’t know if the people who snuck it in were expecting all of this, or if it was just a happy side effect, but I assume the former.

At the moment, there’s no sign any of this is going to change. Someone looking to get an EV who wants a car that isn’t eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit, or who is above the household income level, can just choose to lease the EV, and the whole $7,500 credit gets applied to bring down your monthly cost.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy