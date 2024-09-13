New Poll: Overwhelming Support for US Clean Energy Incentives (Including Trump Voters)

87% of Americans support federal incentives to deploy solar and energy storage, including 78% of 2020 Trump voters

ANAHEIM, California and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 9 in 10 American voters support federal clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to new polling released today by Global Strategy Group (GSG), North Star, and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

This broad support cuts across party lines, as 78% of 2020 Trump voters support federal clean energy incentives. Notably, only 10% of 2020 Trump voters strongly oppose these policies, demonstrating weak desire among Republican base voters for Congress to repeal the provisions.

“Every American wants lower electricity prices and greater energy security — and that’s precisely what federal clean energy policies are delivering,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Politicians may talk and bluster as the election approaches, but the polling is clear, and a savvy lawmaker will not undermine the billions of dollars in clean energy investments that are flowing into their states and districts.”

Lawmakers that support federal clean energy incentives see a clear electoral benefit. In a simulation of a ballot between a Democrat who wants to keep the clean energy incentives vs. a Republican who wants to repeal them, the Democrat wins by 17 points. This is a 14-point increase for the Democrat from the generic ballot, where Democrats have just a 3-point margin.

Voter support for solar and energy storage is bolstered by a strong belief in their benefits. According to the poll, 75% of respondents agree that solar is good for the U.S. economy, 71% agree that solar paired with storage boosts grid reliability, and 74% agree that increasing our use of solar will save American families money.

Over half of all respondents are interested in installing solar on their home. According to new Treasury Department data, the extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit is already working for more than 750,000 American households and is bolstering communities with new opportunities and well-paying jobs. Election battleground states like Nevada and Arizona are among the states with the highest rates of rooftop solar adoption under the IRA.

“Solar power remains the most popular source of electricity in America, with broad support across the political spectrum,” said Andrew Baumann, partner at Global Strategy Group (GSG). “The clean energy incentives passed as part of the IRA are wildly popular, including with Trump-supporting Republicans, and politicians from either party who want to repeal those incentives are putting themselves at great political risk.”

Read the poll results and topline analysis.

Courtesy of SEIA.

