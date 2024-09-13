Note the "revolutionary electric commercial vehicle" Hyundai and IVECO will soon be unveiling.

Hyundai & IVECO Featuring “Revolutionary Electric Commercial Vehicle” at Coming IAA Show

6 hours ago Zachary Shahan 0 Comments
In a bit of a leak, we’ve caught word that Hyundai and IVECO Group are aiming to feature a “revolutionary electric commercial vehicle” at the coming IAA 2024 show in Hannover, Germany.

We don’t have details yet, but we’ve got these summary points:

  • Hyundai Motor Company leverages its global eLCV platform for IVECO-badged ‘eMoovy’ debut in Europe
  • Hyundai’s advanced EV technology includes proven PE system for ultra-fast charging and smart battery management
  • Hyundai’s eLCV platform features a low-floor access for increased cargo capacity and improved operator mobility
  • Hyundai and IVECO partnership aims to accelerate eco-friendly commercial vehicle transition and expand sustainable mobility future across Europe

In March, Hyundai and IVECO noted that they’d be partnering up for commercial vehicle development. They noted that they’d be working on “electric heavy-duty truck solutions, including both battery electric trucks and fuel cell electric trucks,” together. These are targeted for the European market, where regulations on trucking are strengthening.

We’ll have to wait a week or so to find out what this new “revolutionary electric commercial vehicle” is. Stay tuned.

Zachary Shahan

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

