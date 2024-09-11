Two New EcoFlow Portable Power Stations Are On Sale — Up To 44% Off!

Two new models of portable power stations from EcoFlow have just been launched, and both of them can be had at a big discount right now. For a starter battery, you can begin with the RIVER 3, or you can go bigger (and modular) with the DELTA 3 Plus.

If you’re new to portable power stations for your home, vehicle, or camping gear, and you want to start with something small and compact, EcoFlow’s new RIVER 3 model fits the bill, and is currently on sale for just $169 (reg. $239), or just $199 with a 45W folding solar panel (reg. $338), including a free waterproof bag.

The RIVER 3 measures 10″×8.3″×4.4″, weighs 7.8 pounds, and features 245Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 battery pack, which have a lifespan of at least 10 years. This little power station has six outlets (AC and DC/USB) for powering appliances, lighting, electronics, and more, and can be fully recharged in just one hour. The RIVER 3 can be charged by AC, solar, or a 12V car outlet, and EcoFlow says it is essentially “Waterproof, fireproof, and drop-resistant.”

However, if you’d like a portable power station with a little more oomph, plus the ability to expand its storage capacity by a factor of 5, and extremely fast charging specs, then the new EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus model is well worth a look. The base DELTA 3 Plus is currently on sale for $649 (reg. $749), or just $799 with a 220W folding solar panel (reg.$1,448).

The DELTA 3 Plus measures 15.7″ x 8.3″ x 11″, weighs 27.5 pounds, and features 1024 Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 battery pack. It has 6 AC outlets, two USB-A and two USB-C outlets, plus a 12V car outlet and two DC5521 outlets, as well as AC, car, and solar input ports for recharging itself. Using 120V AC to charge the unit from 0-100% takes just 56 minutes, which is really fast. The DELTA 3 Plus can also be expanded to up to 5kWh of capacity with the addition of extra EcoFlow batteries, either purchased initially or in the future as the need arises.

