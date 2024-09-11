EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus (image courtesy of EcoFlow)
EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus (image courtesy of EcoFlow)

Two New EcoFlow Portable Power Stations Are On Sale — Up To 44% Off!

36 seconds ago GearTechnica
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Two new models of portable power stations from EcoFlow have just been launched, and both of them can be had at a big discount right now. For a starter battery, you can begin with the RIVER 3, or you can go bigger (and modular) with the DELTA 3 Plus.

If you’re new to portable power stations for your home, vehicle, or camping gear, and you want to start with something small and compact, EcoFlow’s new RIVER 3 model fits the bill, and is currently on sale for just $169 (reg. $239), or just $199 with a 45W folding solar panel (reg. $338), including a free waterproof bag.

EcoFlow RIVER 3

The RIVER 3 measures 10″×8.3″×4.4″, weighs 7.8 pounds, and features 245Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 battery pack, which have a lifespan of at least 10 years. This little power station has six outlets (AC and DC/USB) for powering appliances, lighting, electronics, and more, and can be fully recharged in just one hour. The RIVER 3 can be charged by AC, solar, or a 12V car outlet, and EcoFlow says it is essentially “Waterproof, fireproof, and drop-resistant.”

However, if you’d like a portable power station with a little more oomph, plus the ability to expand its storage capacity by a factor of 5, and extremely fast charging specs, then the new EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus model is well worth a look. The base DELTA 3 Plus is currently on sale for $649 (reg. $749), or just $799 with a 220W folding solar panel (reg.$1,448).

EcoFlow DELTA 3 plus

The DELTA 3 Plus measures 15.7″ x 8.3″ x 11″, weighs 27.5 pounds, and features 1024 Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 battery pack. It has 6 AC outlets, two USB-A and two USB-C outlets, plus a 12V car outlet and two DC5521 outlets, as well as AC, car, and solar input ports for recharging itself. Using 120V AC to charge the unit from 0-100% takes just 56 minutes, which is really fast. The DELTA 3 Plus can also be expanded to up to 5kWh of capacity with the addition of extra EcoFlow batteries, either purchased initially or in the future as the need arises.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

CleanTechnica's Comment Policy

GearTechnica

GearTechnica is our account for sharing deals on good climate solutions and cleantech gadgets and gear. We promise to keep it non-spammy and only feature products or services that we as a company feel are appropriate for our readers. Any affiliate income earned through these articles goes to support CleanTechnica's mission of providing clean tech coverage with integrity.

GearTechnica has 70 posts and counting. See all posts by GearTechnica