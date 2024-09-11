Kia Offering Extra Discounts to Tesla Drivers

16 mins ago Zachary Shahan 0 Comments
Well, this is something new. One of my first thoughts was, well, that’s dirty. Kia is apparently offering extra discounts to Tesla drivers who ditch their Tesla and buy a Kia EV.

Kia is offering a $1,000 discount if you buy an EV6 and a $1,500 discount if you buy an EV9. (The world is stacked in favor of larger vehicles again … but we won’t go there today.)

You may recall some years back when BMW tried something similar to get some of Tesla’s over-abundant supply of EV buyers. It’s interesting, though, that a more “down-market” brand is now targeting Tesla owners and lessees in this way. You also had a case where Lucid actually tried to pick off buyers directly marketing to them at Tesla Supercharging stations!

Incidentally, as I wrote the other day, if I was to trade in my 2019 Tesla Model 3 or add another vehicle to the household, my three top considerations would be the Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Tesla Model Y. So, I think Kia does know what it’s doing. (A Lucid would not be on my list, but I don’t have one of the more expensive Tesla models of course.)

With thousands of dollars of tax credit available from the US government already, throwing on another $1,000 to $1,500 might just be enough to push people over the edge and into a Kia EV.

In response to the new incentive, when he caught word of it, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “But here’s the rub, Tesla never has to bribe Kia drivers to buy a Tesla …”

