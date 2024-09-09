A Decade Later — Huge Tesla Milestone in Florida!

I had a blast at the official grand opening celebration of the new Tesla flagship location here in Sarasota this past weekend. When Tesla sent me from NYC down here to Florida back in 2013, the company’s only sales presence in the entire Gulf Coast region consisted of just me, an iPad, and a Model S marketing car…. That’s it. Back then, the ground where this new location now stands was just a big muddy field on the corner of I-75 and University Parkway … and now look at it!

Over a decade ago, I dreamed that one day big grand Tesla locations like this would exist along major thoroughfares; that the Tesla logo would shine down upon the highways and byways. This is literally a dream come true for me. Sappy but true.

There was so much love in the air at the event on Saturday. From what I gather, about 500 people attended the event. I met so many wonderful people and reunited with so many incredible former teammates and customers. There were customers who I sold cars to over 10 years ago rushing up to me for a hug and a selfie. It was all very touching.

There was a food truck, Cybertruck test drives, mini-Cyberquad rides, an array of eccentrically wrapped Cybertrucks, a DJ booth in the bed of a Cybertruck being powered by the Cybertruck; and most glorious of all — waves of both new and returning customers taking delivery of their shiny new Teslas. Sweet glory!

May this new location help to further Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and transportation.

Viva rEVoltion!

