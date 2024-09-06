Tesla Giga Train Begins Operations In Germany

The absolute best way to transport people from Point A to Point B at the lowest possible coat per mile is by train. Using a transportation service far more efficient than even electric robotaxis would be, Tesla recently started operating a battery-powered passenger and freight train from Erkner station southeast of Berlin to the Tesla factory in Grünhiede, 6 kilometers to the east. The train, naturally, is called the Giga Train.

All Aboard The Tesla Giga Train

6 kilometers is not very far — just a little more than 3.5 miles — but the area is know for congested roads that make commuting difficult and slow the supply of parts to the Gigafactory in Grünheide. According to EV Magazine, the Giga Train offers an eco-friendly commute for Tesla employees to the Gigafactory Berlin and helps to improve the supply chain by ensuring punctuality and consistent workforce availability. With a capacity of 500 passengers per trip, the train helps alleviate regional road congestion, enhancing local infrastructure and potentially reducing transportation costs for Tesla’s supply chain. By operating a battery electric train, Tesla estimates weekly savings of 50 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The Giga Train aligns with the commitment Tesla has made to sustainability and contributes to meeting environmental regulations and corporate goals, the company says.

The success of the Giga Train could inspire similar initiatives in other regions, offering scalable green transportation solutions that benefit Tesla’s global supply chain. Operated by Niederbarnimer Eisenbahngesellschaft (NEB), the service highlights the potential for integrating sustainable transport within existing infrastructure. The model demonstrated in Germany could be replicated elsewhere to strengthen supply chain connectivity and efficiency. The focus by Tesla on sustainable transport, as exemplified by the Giga Train, addresses immediate logistical challenges while promoting broader adoption of environmentally conscious practices in the automotive industry and beyond.

By replacing older diesel-electric vehicles, the Giga Train aligns with Tesla’s mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The Giga Train is powered by Siemens Mobility Mireo B battery-electric technology — a first in the Berlin and Brandenburg areas. With a capacity for 500 passengers, including bicycle compartments and ground-level access, it represents a significant shift toward green transport. NEB’s plan to phase out diesel with battery-electric and hydrogen trains underscores a growing trend towards sustainable public transport.

The Giga Train’s success could pave the way for the broader adoption of electric trains in urban areas, potentially transforming global public transportation. It could revolutionize future supply chains by offering an efficient and sustainable alternative to traditional freight transport. As Tesla continues to innovate, the transportation industry will be closely watching the performance and impact of this new electric train service.

Reduced Emissions & Employees Who Arrive On Time

Using advanced electric propulsion, the train significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs, making logistics more eco-friendly and cost-effective. With its state-of-the-art automation and high-capacity design, the Giga Train makes faster and more reliable product delivery possible, optimizes inventory management, and reduces lead times. Integrating the Giga Train into existing supply chain networks could streamline operations, enhance distribution route flexibility, and support the global shift towards greener transport solutions. The innovative approach to transportation enhances the efficiency of moving goods while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient supply chain infrastructure.

The Giga Train is expected to transport 4,500 employees a day to and from the factory, based on three 8-hour shifts. An additional stop will be added once construction in the area is completed. In addition, local residents are allowed to ride the train for free, offering them a way to avoid road congestion as well. “We are particularly pleased that the Tesla train shuttle is now battery-electric because it is simply in line with our company mission — to accelerate the transition to renewable energies,” Theresa Eggler, a project manager at Tesla, told German media outlet rbb24.

Tesla has led the way in green innovations and backing up its policies, says Yahoo News. When the company faced backlash over cutting down trees near Berlin to build the Gigafactory, it invested in a program that planted more than one million trees in 2024 alone to help replace the trees that were cut down for the factory.

The Case For Electric Trains

In many parts of the world, trains are powered by electricity carried by overhead wires. Those trains are very efficient, but the cost of installing the wires is quite high. To reduce costs, some advocate for overhead wires along portions of a route that could not only power the trains part of the time but also charge their batteries so they could travel part of the journey on battery power alone.

The truth of the matter is that trains have been electric for a long time. There simply is no alternative to the awesome torque of electric motors when trying to move a few million pounds of boxcars down a rail line or over mountain passes. The diesel engines in most locomotives don’t power the wheels directly, they generate the electricity that powers the motors that power the wheels. Think of a modern diesel locomotive as a 40-ton Prius Prime.

Once we understand that, it opens up the possibility of using other electric devices to make electricity to make the wheels of a locomotive turn — a hydrogen fuel cell, for instance. Recently we reported on a new fuel cell powered train in southern California that supporters are calling a breakthrough in train travel, even though the hydrogen it uses is probably not made from renewable sources but rather from methane gas. In Europe, where more green hydrogen is available thanks mostly to abundant supplies of hydropower, hydrogen fuel cell powered trains are becoming more common. In fact, NEB, which operates the Tesla Giga Train, uses fuel cell powered locomotives on several other routes in Germany.

The Takeaway

Around the froyo machine in the rooftop garden at CleanTechnica world headquarters, we are wondering why other news outlets are waxing eloquent about the Tesla Giga Train. There is no indication that the train uses Tesla batteries or motors or uses any other Tesla technology. The hoopla seems to be related to Tesla making sure its workers arrive on time for their shifts — a benevolent amenity, to be sure, but one that benefits the company as much as the workers. The fact that ordinary citizens can ride for free is nice but hardly groundbreaking.

Perhaps we are just inured to the word “Giga” being applied to anything and everything related to Tesla, or perhaps we are just having Elon fatigue. It’s not like no one ever thought of a battery electric train before. We are delighted Tesla is promoting battery electric trains, but we would rather hear news about a new, less expensive mass-market passenger car. Color us somewhat impressed.

