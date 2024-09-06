“Tesla AI” Lays Out Coming Release Roadmap

Tesla took to Twitter (er, X … ruining my alliteration) this week to share with followers what its roadmap is for the coming months. Almost all of this relates to Full Self Driving (FSD).

You can see the full update in the screenshot below, but I’ll also put it into text in order to discuss some of these matters point by point.

September 2024

v12.5.2 with ~3x improved miles between necessary interventions Note: I’m not sure how Tesla is determining “necessary interventions.” There must be an extremely high number of FSD interventions every day — how is Tesla categorizing and calculating these? Or is it talking about “necessary interventions” among its own in-house testers? In any case, an aim of ~3× improvement seems positive and notable.

v12.5.2 on AI3 computer (unified models for AI3 and AI4)

Actually Smart Summon Note: This has started rolling out. It’s only rolled out to a small percentage of Tesla owners, but this is probably just a precautionary measure and it will roll out widely throughout the coming weeks.

Cybertruck Autopark

Eye-tracking with sunglasses Note: While v12.5 of FSD made it where drivers no longer have to move the wheel every few moments, as David Havasi explained in our most recent FSD test drive video, if you had sunglasses on, Tesla’s eye-tracking technology wasn’t too pleased and FSD reverted to making the driver move the wheel every few minutes. It seems Tesla is learning to penetrate those shades and implement eye tracking with sunglasses on as well.

End-to-End network on highway

Cybertruck FSD Note: I’m curious to find out how well FSD does with a Cybertruck. Will it be basically the same as with any other Tesla, or will it operate a bit differently or run into issues of its own? I assume the former, but am curious to see.



October 2024

Unpark, Park and Reverse in FSD Note: This is the one I’m especially excited for. It’s not really the biggest deal, but it’s the one gap that’s not yet closed to make Tesla FSD end-to-end self-driving, parking spot to parking spot. So, I am eager to see this in action and finally experience it. That said … Tesla’s Autopark feature has never been something I’m particularly comfortable with, so I may be quite nervous getting to the point of trying this out. Well, I’m sure we’ll test it out with David’s car first since he has the newer FSD hardware and will get the update first. 😀

v13 with ~6x improved miles between necessary interventions Note: Clearly, as we can see, Tesla’s targeting strong growth in improvements month after month. We’ll see if it finally can achieve this in a continuous way without running into another hurdle or local maximum or whatnot. Stay tuned.



Q1 2025

FSD in Europe (pending regulatory approval)

FSD in China (pending regulatory approval)

On those last two matters, it’s hard to know how much this is expected versus simply hopeful. Presumably, because version 12 is so much better than previous versions and quite good, Tesla might get approval in at least China, and maybe Europe. However, we don’t really know yet how willing Europe will be to let Tesla drivers test out the somewhat nebulous AI system on public roads. Though, if I was forced to guess, I’d guess Tesla gets approval in the first half of 2025, or at least by the end of 2025.

