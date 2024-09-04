U.S. DOE Awards $8.9M to Small Solar Businesses

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) has awarded funding to 21 small solar companies through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) 2024 Phase I Release 2 and Phase II Release 2 funding opportunities.

Funded through DOE’s SBIR and STTR programs, Phase I research and development projects focus on establishing technical feasibility for the proposed innovations. Phase I awardees will have the opportunity to compete in the future for larger Phase II awards to fund prototypes or process development. The median Phase I award is $200,000 for a period of six months to one year. Phase II awards are $1.1–1.15 million for a period of two years.

The companies selected for Phase I awards submitted their ideas for innovative solar technologies in agrivoltaics, next-generation power electronics, photovoltaic system installation and maintenance, and concentrating solar-thermal power, among others.

The Phase I awardees are:

AmpX Technologies (College Park, MD)

Atonometrics (Austin, TX)

Combustion Research and Flow Technology (Pipersville, PA)

Concepts NREC (White River Junction, VT)

DER Security (Scotts Valley, CA)

Fastwatt (Clifton Park, NY)

Maxout Renewables (Livermore, CA)

Mirai Solar (Mountain View, CA)

Optivolt Labs (San Francisco, CA)

Physical Sciences (Andover, MA)

Precision Combustion ( North Haven, CT )

Quantum Power Systems (Austin, TX)

Solar Unsoiled (Durham, NC)

Solution Spray Technologies (Storrs, CT)

Turbine Monitoring and Support Services (Atlanta, GA)

VIA Science (Somerville, MA)

The Phase II awardees are:

Epower Technology (Manhattan, KS)

Mission Power Corp. (Potsdam, NY)

Noria Energy Holdings (Sausalito, CA)

Resilient Power Systems (Austin, TX)

Sporian Microsystems (Lafayette, CO)

The SBIR/STTR programs encourage U.S. small businesses to engage in high-risk, innovative research and technology development with the potential for future commercialization.

Learn more about SETO’s manufacturing and competitiveness research.

Courtesy of DOE by email

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy