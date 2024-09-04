The Average U.S. Commuter Experienced 54 Hours of Delay Due to Traffic Congestion in 2022

Following a temporary drop in congestion due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the amount of travel delay commuters experienced in 2022 tied with the previous peak years of 2018 and 2019, with 54 hours of delay per year. Delay due to congestion not only wastes time and fuel, but it also leads to increased engine wear, maintenance costs, and emissions, especially for conventional gasoline vehicles without electrification or stop/start technologies that can help mitigate fuel losses in congested areas.

Note: The annual delay due to congestion is the extra time spent during the year traveling at congested speeds rather than free-flow speeds by private vehicle drivers and passengers who typically travel in the peak periods.

