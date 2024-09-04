Sungrow & Spearmint Energy Partner To Add Over 1 GWh Of Energy Storage Capacity In Texas

Following on the successful commissioning of Spearmint Energy’s first major battery energy storage project, a 150 MW / 300 MWh system in Texas which utilized Sungrow’s PowerTitan Series storage system, the two companies have now agreed to deploy more than 1 GWh of added storage capacity at Spearmint’s other storage projects in that state.

Spearmint’s first grid-scale energy storage project was the Revolution, which is located in West Texas just south of Odessa, featuring the Sungrow PowerTitan system and consisting of some 6,432 battery modules in 134 containers, plus 45 Sungrow power conversion system units. A $92 million tax equity investment in that project, which was provided by Greenprint Capital Management, was “one of the first applications of the Investment Tax Credit structure for a standalone battery energy storage system following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act,” claimed Spearmint.

The new agreement between the companies will see Sungrow’s PowerTitan Series used for Spearmint’s projects in Texas through 2025. The PowerTitan Series, which uses a liquid-cooled system as part of its thermal management and enhanced fire suppression features, is described as having “an easily scalable design with plug-and-play architecture backed by pre-certified fire safety compliance testing.” Additionally, the system is designed for “top performance in harsh environments,” which include high humidity areas, high elevations (up to 3000 meters/ 9843 feet above sea level), and dusty areas, and is claimed to ensure a high return on investment “by reducing auxiliary power consumption by 40%.”

“We are pleased to once again partner with Sungrow — a producer of high-quality, low-cost products needed to advance the energy transition — to bring our battery storage projects to completion. Spearmint’s latest projects will leverage Sungrow’s integrated platform and allow us to quickly deploy new storage capacity to meet the growing need for the reliable, low-cost energy that powers the Texas economy while creating new jobs and additional tax revenue for local communities.” — Peter Rood, Chief Development Officer of Spearmint

Image: The PowerTitan 2.0 (screenshot from Sungrow white paper)

