Important Battery Electric Vehicle Milestone Reached In Denmark

4 hours ago Jesper Berggreen 0 Comments
Mobility Denmark reports that data from bilstatistisk.dk show Denmark’s battery electric vehicle fleet reached 10% in August, backed by record sales of 55% BEVs. Mads Rørvig, director of Mobility Denmark, states:

“It is impressive to see how electric car sales have skyrocketed. Every month, the number of electric cars on the roads grows, and this is a clear sign that we are moving in the right direction towards greener passenger transport. Passenger cars account for approx. 20% of the CO2 emissions in Denmark, and therefore there is also a big climate gain by switching to modern engines and in particular by switching to electric or hydrogen cars.”

Several decisive factors — such as the continued expansion of the charging infrastructure, an increasing range of electric car models, and the favorable tax exemptions that have made it economically attractive for Danes to choose an electric car — are all reasons for this impressive milestone.

In addition, beginning next year, municipalities must adopt new zero-emission zones in cities, allowing only zero-emission vehicles to drive in selected areas, which is expected to become a popular tool on the road to greener transport. Mads Rørvig continues:

“If the tax on electric cars is kept down, electric car sales will really take off in the coming years. The zero-emission zones will give impetus to the development, as the municipalities will be given the opportunity to limit access to the cities to zero-emission cars, and it is expected to be used extensively. Aarhus municipality has already planned to introduce a zero-emission zone in the city centre, and we expect that more municipalities will soon follow suit.”

One might ask, with all these tax exemptions, won’t there be a lack of government revenue for infrastructure maintenance in Denmark? The plan is to slowly raise taxes on EVs over the next decade to get them on par with fossil fueled cars today, but will it be enough? Only time will tell I guess.

Mobility Denmark has compiled this top 20 list of the total number of electric vehicles on Danish roads today using bilstatistik.dk data, including the most recent sales of August 2024:

  1. Tesla Model Y: 34,318
  2. Tesla Model 3: 33,396
  3. Volkswagen ID.4: 17,100
  4. Skoda Enyaq iV: 14,413
  5. Volkswagen ID.3: 11,482
  6. Audi Q4 e-tron: 10,867
  7. Hyundai Kona: 7,530
  8. Polestar 2: 7,131
  9. Mercedes-Benz EQA: 6,399
  10. Volvo XC40: 6,393
  11. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 5,798
  12. Kia Niro: 5,796
  13. Renault Zoe: 5,482
  14. Tesla Model S: 4,956
  15. BMW iX3: 4,900
  16. Volkswagen ID.5: 4,886
  17. Cupra Born: 4,613
  18. Volkswagen Golf: 4,494
  19. Renault Megane: E-Tech 4,344
  20. Audi e-tron: 3,905

Two months ago, the total Danish BEV fleet reached 250,000 units.

