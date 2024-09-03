“Framing the Future” Photo Contest To Highlight America’s Industrial Transformation

The industrial sector is integral to our daily lives, yet we do not often see the people and technologies that power it in action. That is why the U.S. Department of Energy Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office launched the Framing the Future: Industrial Technologies Photo Contest, aiming to use photography to showcase the power of the industrial sector and the people behind it.

The Framing the Future contest will bring the action out from behind the scenes and show manufacturing advancements up close and personal, including the people working to transform the industrial sector for a zero-carbon future. Your submitted photos will document and highlight the innovative technologies, processes, and people that are working to decarbonize the U.S. industrial sector and achieve a net-zero-emissions economy by 2050.

The contest, which is administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, is now accepting submissions. Three winners in each of the six categories will receive awards from a $27,000 total prize pool.

Submit up to 10 total photographs in each of the six categories, including:

Technologies involved in decarbonizing emissions-intensive industries

Cross-sector decarbonization technologies

On-site energy

Improving water and wastewater treatment

The people in the industrial sector

and creative interpretation.

A panel of judges will review photograph entries for:

Emotional appeal/impact

Composition/content

Technical quality

Originality.

The winning photos will be featured on the U.S. Department of Energy’s website and in outreach efforts such as presentations, newsletters, educational materials, social media, and other engagement opportunities. Photo submissions will be made publicly available/downloadable. Winners are expected to be announced in winter 2025.

Learn more about the contest rules and eligibility requirements to see how you can help frame the future!

By Justin Daugherty. Courtesy of NREL.

