Nio Delivers 20,176 EVs in August, Brightdrop Joins Chevrolet, smart Delivers Down Under, & the Swiss Post is Electric

Blue Bird has delivered its two thousandth electric school bus, which is good news for back-to-school stories. The Swiss Post is introducing totally electric delivery for letters and parcels. This is the fourth straight month that Nio deliveries have exceeded 20,000. Meanwhile, smart is launching its EVs down in Australia.

In case you missed them, here are some additional encouraging announcements on EVs, EV charging, and renewable energy.

BrightDrop Electric Commercial Vans To Join Chevrolet

“The all-electric walk-in van will be available through one of the broadest sales and service networks, offering commercial customers added convenience.”

“The shift brings BrightDrop EVs to Chevrolet’s broad commercial vehicle sales and service dealer network. BrightDrop EVs offer GM-estimated 272 miles of combined city/highway range* and advanced features to help keep drivers safe and alert.

“Adding BrightDrop’s electric vans to the expanding Chevrolet EV portfolio will give BrightDrop customers access to one of the industry’s largest and most extensive commercial sales and service networks and enhances brand growth opportunities.

“All Chevrolet dealers will have the opportunity to sell BrightDrop vans if they meet certain commercial EV requirements. Once certified, participating Chevrolet dealerships can service BrightDrop products, helping to optimize uptime for commercial fleet operators.”

smart Announces Australian Launch of the smart #1 and #3

“smart, the premium intelligent all-electric auto brand, today announced the Australian launch of the smart #1 and smart #3, marking the start of a new era of future mobility product offerings for the region and business for the brand. The move underscores smart’s commitment to global development and expansion in Oceania, with the aim of meeting growing demand for high-quality, sustainable BEVs among tech-savvy urbanites down under.”

Blue Bird Delivers Its 2,000th Electric School Bus

“Clark County School District in Nevada Receives Industry-Leading Milestone Vehicle to Help District Transition to Zero-Emission Student Transportation Blue Bird delivered its 2,000th electric, zero-emission school bus marking an industry-leading milestone. Clark County School District in Nevada, the nation’s fifth-largest school district, received Blue Bird’s 2,000th electric school bus to help the district transition its school bus fleet to clean student transportation.”

From Schönenbuch to Basel — Swiss Post Parcel Delivery is Now Electric

“Swiss Post has recently introduced fully electric delivery for letters and parcels in the Canton of Basel-Stadt and certain neighbouring municipalities within the Basel region. As such, Basel has become the fourth city in which solely electric vehicles are used.”

Zeekr 7X SUV Debuts at Chengdu Auto Show, Official Launch Set for Sept 20

NIO Inc. Provides August 2024 Delivery Update

“NIO delivered 20,176 vehicles in August 2024, NIO delivered 128,100 vehicles year-to-date in 2024, increasing by 35.8% year-over-year, Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 577,694 as of August 31, 2024”

EV Charging

Nissan Approves Enhanced Fermata Energy FE-20 Bidirectional Charger and V2X Platform for Use with Nissan LEAF

“Nissan has approved an enhanced Fermata Energy bidirectional charger for use with Nissan LEAF. As the first mass-produced bidirectional-enabled electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF is the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the U.S. able to supply energy to the grid.

“The next-generation Fermata Energy FE-20 bidirectional charger received the required UL and CHAdeMO standards approval, passed key Nissan requirements and is approved for use with the Nissan LEAF. The FE-20 charger can charge a Nissan LEAF’s battery or can send energy stored in the parked vehicle back to a building or power grid to help offset peak energy demand, potentially helping save money with the electric utility.1

“In a proof-of-concept trial of Fermata Energy’s bidirectional Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology at Nissan Americas Headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, the FE-20’s predecessor, the FE-15, helped reduce electricity bills by more than $9,450 over four years – or nearly $2,000 annually on average.”

4 Gen Logistics Launches First Phase of Electrified Rialto, CA Facility with 14 Hyper-Fast Chargers in Collaboration with Electrify America

“Electrify America, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., and 4 Gen Logistics, a leader in sustainable logistics solutions, announced the opening of a charging station in Rialto, CA to support 4 Gen’s rapidly expanding fleet of zero-emission class 8 drayage trucks.

“In addition to the 14 Hyper-Fast chargers — capable of speeds up to 350 kW, the Rialto facility is part of a broader initiative to reduce tailpipe emissions in the Southern California region, particularly around the critical Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; Phase one includes 44 chargers across Rialto and the Port of Long Beach.

“The first phase of the project is funded in part through Electrify America’s $25 million ‘Green City’ investment, which focused on Medium and Heavy Duty electrification projects in Long Beach and the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles.”

ChargePoint and Daimler Buses Partner to Enable Seamless Integration of Vehicle Telematics Solutions

InductEV and EO Charging in Partnership to Advance High-Power Wireless Charging for Commercial EV Fleets

“ InductEV, Inc., the leader in high-power wireless charging solutions, and EO Charging (EO), a global pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for depot-based fleets, have entered into a partnership to potentially integrate InductEV’s inductive wireless charging technology into EO’s suite of EV charging solutions for commercial fleets.”

Renewables

Power Sustainable Invests in EDF Renewables North America Solar and Storage Project

“Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Inc. (PSEI), the renewable energy infrastructure investment group of Power Sustainable (PS), and EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables), announced today the phase 1 closing of a strategic investment whereby PSEI acquired a 50-percent stake in the Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project. This investment was executed together with Potentia Renewables Inc, (Potentia), PSEI’s integrated developer and asset manager. The final phase of the investment will close upon the project’s completion and commercial operation.”

Energy Storage & Batteries

EVLO Expands Portfolio with Launch of EVLO SYNERGY – A High-Density 5 MWh Battery Storage Solution

“New generation BESS delivers exceptional value for large-scale energy storage projects.”

CLIC Innovation: REMHub Project Develops a Digital Innovation Hub for Rare Earth Elements and Rare Magnets

“Newly funded Horizon EU REMHub project creates a cutting-edge digital innovation hub propelling EU excellence for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and rare magnets”

