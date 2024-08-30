Xpeng G6 Goes to Thailand & Malaysia

Continuing the trend of Chinese EV companies entering new markets around the world, Xpeng just entered Thailand and Malaysia. Xpeng is now selling the G6, an “ultra smart coupe SUV” (which I’d just call a crossover), in these Southeast Asia countries.

Clearly, this is a model Xpeng sees as being a “sweet spot” for foreign markets in that region. Xpeng is also coming to Singapore, Australia, Nepal, and other countries soon — presumably again entering with the G6.

In Malaysia, the Xpeng G6 is priced at RM 165,000.00* ($37,975) for the 580 Pro variant and RM 185,000.00* ($42,915) for the 755 Pro variant. That’s not cheap, but it’s a highly appealing EV with plenty of snazz, quality design, and tech at mid-market prices. It also comes with a 5-year warranty and an 8-year warranty for the battery.

In Thailand, pricing is similar, but a little bit higher — but note that this is a right-hand drive market. The standard-range version is going for 1,439,000 baht ($42,325) and the long-range version is 1,599,000 baht ($47,030). The former offers 580 km (360 miles) of range, and the latter offers 750 km (466 miles) of range. While this isn’t $20,000 territory (yet), just look at how far EV driving range has come for mass-market electric cars in the past several years!

Xpeng notes that the G6 “is the first new production model powered by the modern next-generation SEPA 2.0 platform with 800-volt architecture.” Clearly, this is the generation of technology the company is feeling most comfortable with and ready to export.

Regarding Thailand, the company is rolling out a network of sales and service centers there (compared to partnering with a local dealer in Malaysia, Bermaz). But it is taking a mixed approach there, as “XPENG Thailand is in the process of selecting dealers in several other important economic areas nationwide to cover after-sales services for owners of XPENG smart EVs,” the company notes.

“XPENG is one of the most preferred smart EV manufacturers among customers who are passionate about modern technology. We believe that technology will change the future of transportation,” Mr. James Wu, Vice President of Accounting and Finance at XPENG Motors, added. “At present, XPENG is becoming increasingly popular, especially in European countries and the Middle East. We have formulated a global market policy by cooperating with local manufacturers to create a comprehensive network with effective after-sales service.”

Recall that the Thai auto market is being heavily disrupted by cheap electric cars from BYD. This is so extreme that it’s even affecting the used car market in the country. “So, first of all, let’s take those EV sales figures a step further. 31% sales growth in the midst of a broader 24% drop in sales in the overall auto market is huge,” I wrote at the end of June. “That means EVs rose from about 12.5% to about 16.5% market share. Thailand should soon be at around one out of every five new cars sold being electric, then one out of every four new cars sold being electric, then. … But exponential growth is one thing. Disrupting pricing in the auto market and essentially chasing some companies out of it in the process is something else.”

There’s also an odd case in play in Thailand. Because BYD dropped prices so suddenly, so much, and so soon after introducing vehicles there, some of the first buyers got quite disgruntled and an investigation has ensued.

In any case, though, it’s clear Thailand has become a hot market for electric cars. I’m sure buyers will be happy to have more options, particularly the highly appealing G6. How will Xpeng do there?

