Run, Run As Fast As You Can … You Can’t Catch Me, I’m A Gingerbread Tesla

What’s this? A giant gingerbread Tesla? A Supercharger you can eat? In a marketing master stroke, Tesla launched its newest charging station in Queensland, Australia, on August 2nd. It is located in the carpark of the Ginger Factory based on the Sunshine Coast. Unfortunately, Majella and I had a prior engagement and could not attend. From all reports, it was a smashing success. Mongo drives a Tesla!

Robert Nichol from Tesla Owners Club of Australia was one of those able to attend. He commented on Facebook: “There was a constant flow of people test driving cars. The few I spoke to were about to purchase.

“I attended the Launch of the Tesla Superchargers at the Ginger Factory which is situated just off the Bruce Highway (East Coast of QLD, Australia). The Ginger Factory is a unique attraction to the tourist heavy Sunshine Coast area. It is free to get in and browse around. Obviously, there are ways of spending money here that supports the tourist side of the business, however it is a working factory producing products out of the ginger plant.”

Robert continued: “The great benefit of situating the Tesla charging facilities here is that there is plenty of family orientated people around during daylight hours. The chargers are available 24 hours in a well-lighted bitumen covered carpark. Unfortunately, the toilets and food facilities are only available during the attractions operating hours. There are six generation 3 superchargers that are open to all variants of electric vehicles for those that are in need of a quick stop. For those that are able to take advantage of the tourist attraction you can use the six 22kw AC destination chargers for a longer charge time.

“On the day, Tesla were on hand with three cars and four staff to conduct test drives with locals. Of the people I spoke to that were there for test drives, all were going to purchase one after a positive experience during the test drive. I attended as a TOCA committee member and as a two-year owner of a Tesla Y RWD. To sum up, I would recommend using these chargers, the surrounds and toilets are clean, the food is of a quality and price that makes it a pleasure to take a break here, be it a short splash and dash or a longer more relaxed time.” Thanks, Robert.

Managing Director for Buderim Foods Tom Himstedt said that the Ginger Factory management were absolutely thrilled when Tesla approached them about extending their network of Superchargers in Queensland. “The Ginger Factory is conveniently located less than two kilometres off the Bruce Hwy which carries thousands of people to and from Brisbane and beyond every day,” he said. “As a free admission tourist attraction, it’s also the perfect place for drivers and their passengers to rest and recharge, as well as their electric vehicles.”

This is a similar approach to what Tesla has done just over the border with New South Wales, where they have a charging station at the macadamia nut farm at Knockrow near Byron. Convenient charging, good food, and amenities. Beats charging at a smelly, fossil car infested servo. Hopefully more tourist attractions will be approached to host a Supercharging station.

“The Supercharger Station is now open 24 hours a day to any EV drivers and is capable of recharging vehicles in approximately 45 minutes which is conveniently the perfect amount of time to enjoy a world-famous ginger scone,” Himstedt added. The Ginger Factory is expecting to attract an extended and expanding demographic. A win win.

Brenda Bailey, Tourism Manager, tells us: “(Tesla) identified us as a great location because while you’re charging you can just go in, use the amenities, stretch your legs, and have a cup of coffee and a ginger scone.”

So, last Monday, we drove up and checked it out. The Ginger Factory is a comfortable one hour’s drive from our home on the north side of Brisbane. There we found a row of 6 pristine Superchargers and six destination chargers. This makes it one of the biggest Tesla Supercharging stations in Australia. The car park has been renovated and extended to accommodate the chargers. As we were planning to stay for a few hours, we plugged into the destination chargers. There were four other Teslas charging. The Superchargers are available for non-Tesla charging also.

While the car charged, we checked out the local craft sales, explored the tropical gardens, had lunch, and then browsed the well-stocked shops. I was amazed at what you could make out of ginger — including gin and vodka! If we had driven up in a petrol car, the cost of fuel would have been more than what we paid for lunch. A win win. The park has rides as well as numerous free activities. Not surprisingly, it is very popular with grandparents, and their little flocks of ankle biters who are keen to ride the vintage steam train and the Overboard boat ride. Moreton, the beloved Sugarcane train, has (sadly) been converted to diesel. There are many free play spaces also available. And a native bee show!

Tourism Park Manager Michelle O’Brien took time out from her busy day to answer my many questions. I commented that the park was quite full and she countered with: “You should see it on weekends and school holidays.” Apparently, the park gets over 300,000 visitors a year. She spoke of the success of the launch day and the fact that she got her first ride in a Tesla. Wowee! She was thrilled. She was only one of many who took up the offer of a test drive in Australia’s most popular electric vehicles — the Model Y and Model 3. She enjoyed the regen braking and was surprised that more Teslas didn’t get rear-ended. Majella explained that the brake lights come on when regen is employed. Clever little Tesla.

Back to the launch where Brenda Bailey gave the opening speech:

“This new Supercharging Station is not just a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy and innovation, but also a significant step forward in making clean, electric transportation more accessible for everyone. The Ginger Factory Tourist Park has always been a place of connection — connecting people with nature, with each other, and now, with the future of transportation. By integrating this state-of-the-art Supercharging Station into our facilities, we are not only enhancing the convenience for our visitors, but also promoting a greener and more sustainable way to travel.

“This project embodies the spirit of innovation and progress. It is a symbol of our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations. We would like to extend our gratitude to Tesla for their partnership and to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition. This is more than just a charging station; it is a beacon of progress, a step towards a sustainable future, and a reminder of what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision.

“Thank you for being here to celebrate this milestone with us. Together, we are driving towards a brighter, more sustainable future.”

The Ginger Factory has grown from humble beginnings, started prior to World War 1 by a handful of Buderim farmers. By the end of WWII, they were exporting ginger to the world. At present, they export to 17 countries around the globe.

The Queensland winter is quite warm and many tourists travel from southern states to soak up the sun. The Ginger Factory will prove a popular charging spot for those with electric vehicles, taking pressure off the Tesla Superchargers at Gympie 80 km north. We are looking forward to many more future visits. We have to — the grandkids ate all the gingerbread we bought!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy