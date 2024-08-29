We’re Looking For Outdoor Products To Review!

Outdoor recreation is more popular than ever in the United States. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, more than half of the population is now getting out there. Perhaps more importantly, the number of visits to outdoor recreation areas is increasing while people are taking fewer trips, which means that more people than ever before are doing it. Outdoor recreation is up across all demographics, too.

Due to advances in battery storage, solar power, and power electronics, clean technologies are moving further and further off the grid and off the beaten path. Folding solar panels of all sizes, everything from phone charger banks to large solar generators, and vehicles ranging from e-bikes to large electric four-wheel-drive trucks are all improving our ability to enjoy nature more while impacting it less.

CleanTechnica is positioned better than most other publications to reach the audience for innovative outdoor products. Not only do we get millions of pageviews every month, but we lead an extensive network of clean technology experts and enthusiasts. The people who review products and write articles are among them, so we can review products in ways that most outdoor-first publications simply can’t.

If you represent a company that sells battery and/or solar outdoor products, we’d love to speak with you more! Not only do we do traditional reviews of products you send us, but we also offer a variety of other options to get the word out about your products, including:

Sponsored articles (the most popular option)

Featuring products on podcasts and on our YouTube channel

Webinars

Newsletter spotlights

Social media shoutouts

You can learn more about our advertising offerings here, and you can get in touch with us to arrange something here. We look forward to working with you!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy