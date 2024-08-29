Labor Day Deal: Save $1600 On This Solar Microgrid & Appliance Bundle

From now through September 4th, GoSun is offering its Grid bundle, which includes a solar microgrid and a variety of off-grid appliances for cooking, cleaning, chilling, purifying, charging, and more, at a phenomenal $1600 discount. For just $1999, you can outfit your next camping trip, tailgate party, your emergency preparedness kit, or your own backyard with just about everything you need to be comfortable, all powered by the sun.

The Grid bundle includes:

The Solar Table 120, a folding table with 120W of solar panels to charge batteries or power appliances directly

The Fusion Pro, a hybrid solar oven capable of cooking a meal for up to 5 people, either powered solely by the sun’s rays directly, or after sundown with the help of a 12V input to power its 150W heating element

The Fusion Tilt Kit, which allows the Fusion Pro to provide hot water for showers or washing up by standing it up vertically

The GoSun Power 1100, a 1100Wh power bank that can be charged by the solar table (or an AC adapter) and used to power appliances or charge portable devices

The Chillest, a 45-liter fridge and freezer combo that can keep your food and drinks cold for up to 10 hours using its own battery, or much much longer when paired with a portable power station, an AC outlet, or a solar panel

A 12V 10A Submersion Heater for heating up beverages or water for washing up or showering

The Flow Pro, a solar water purifier and portable handwashing station that can pump water at 15 PSI and provide clean drinking water

A battery-powered heated blanket for keeping yourself warm in cold conditions

Brew, an all-in-one french press coffeemaker and travel mug with a heating element in the base

That’s a bundle of 9 of GoSun’s top-selling solar and off-grid products on sale for Labor Day for just $1999, a discount of $1600, and it’s available at that low price from now until September 4th, 2024. GoSun also has a number of other Labor Day deals running at up to 40% off of regular retail pricing.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy