Biden-Harris Administration Awards More than $12 Million to 35 State, Local, & Tribal Governments to Support Clean Energy Local Projects & Lower Energy Costs

Funding from Investing in America Agenda Will Improve Energy Efficiency and Support Grants for Fleet Electrification, Solar Installations on Municipal Buildings, and Efficiency Upgrades for Low-Income Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced its latest round of awards under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program. The EECBG Program will distribute $12.62 million to 32 local governments, two states, and one Tribe to improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower overall energy use. Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and managed by DOE’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs, the EECBG program makes formula grants to States, territories, the District of Columbia and eligible Tribal and local governments. The program funding is highly flexible: recipients may apply it towards 14 eligible categories of clean energy projects and programs that will help them reduce energy consumption, promote energy efficiency, and advance environmental justice.

“Through the investments from the EECBG Program, the Biden-Harris Administration is equipping local communities with the resources to lead our nation’s clean energy transition,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These contributions are not just about cutting emissions — they’re about creating a healthier, more resilient country for all future generations to come.”

This is the eighth tranche of formula awards from the EECBG Program. Since DOE announced the first awards in October 2023, the program has awarded nearly $162 million to 210 communities.

Grantees will use these latest EECBG Program awards to conduct energy assessments and efficiency upgrades for low-income households, install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, purchase alternative fuel vehicles for municipal use, launch solarization campaigns, improve bicycle infrastructure and other activities. This program advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets the goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal climate, clean energy, and other investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

August also marked another significant milestone for the EECBG Program: it made the first equipment voucher award to the City of Livermore, CA to support the purchase of two solar-powered EV chargers for public use. Recipients of the EECBG Program vouchers may use them to obtain rebates for purchasing and installing eligible equipment or for technical assistance services. The EECBG Program vouchers, which involve shorter applications and reduced reporting requirements, underscore DOE’s commitment to improving access to federal funding for communities nationwide.

To commemorate this milestone, DOE will co-host a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 30, 2024 with the City of Livermore at Livermore Civil Center Library, where one of the EV chargers is installed. As part of DOE’s “Resiliency Month,” the city’s project also demonstrates how DOE investments can advance community climate goals across a multitude of focus areas, such as sustainable transportation and resiliency.

Learn more about what grantees in this tranche are doing with their funds below and on our website:

Arizona will pursue three main projects: creating a centralized digital resource (in partnership with utilities and community based organizations) for Arizonans to find rebates, technical assistance, and other resources to complete energy efficiency projects; increasing energy efficiency in 100 government buildings by deploying updated energy management systems, which will more effectively monitor energy use and reduce energy consumption; and sub-granting funds to local governments for clean energy projects such as energy assessments and weatherization upgrades in municipal buildings. (Award amount: $2,068,370)

will pursue three main projects: creating a centralized digital resource (in partnership with utilities and community based organizations) for Arizonans to find rebates, technical assistance, and other resources to complete energy efficiency projects; increasing energy efficiency in 100 government buildings by deploying updated energy management systems, which will more effectively monitor energy use and reduce energy consumption; and sub-granting funds to local governments for clean energy projects such as energy assessments and weatherization upgrades in municipal buildings. The Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County, GA will establish an Appliance Assistance Initiative to provide energy-efficient home appliance upgrades (e.g., HVAC systems, heat pumps, water heaters) to income-qualified homeowners. Priority will be given to those in energy-burdened census tracts whose homes were previously part of a health and safety renovation and/or a qualified weatherization improvement program. This project supports the city’s Clean and Renewable Energy Plan to reduce energy use. It will follow key activities from EECBG Program Blueprint 2A: Energy Efficiency Energy Audits and Building Upgrades and Blueprint 2C: Building Electrification Campaign. (Award amount: $177,160)

will establish an Appliance Assistance Initiative to provide energy-efficient home appliance upgrades (e.g., HVAC systems, heat pumps, water heaters) to income-qualified homeowners. Priority will be given to those in energy-burdened census tracts whose homes were previously part of a health and safety renovation and/or a qualified weatherization improvement program. This project supports the city’s Clean and Renewable Energy Plan to reduce energy use. It will follow key activities from EECBG Program Blueprint 2A: Energy Efficiency Energy Audits and Building Upgrades and Blueprint 2C: Building Electrification Campaign. Babylon, NY will use funds to support the Long Island Green Homes program, which helps residents increase home energy efficiency. Funds will be allocated to purchase new heat pump systems and other necessary equipment for approximately 40-50 households, with a focus on low-income communities. Babylon will also develop a new marketing plan to raise awareness of the program and better engage disadvantaged communities through printed materials, digital social media advertisements, and in-person events. (Award amount: $235,330)

will use funds to support the Long Island Green Homes program, which helps residents increase home energy efficiency. Funds will be allocated to purchase new heat pump systems and other necessary equipment for approximately 40-50 households, with a focus on low-income communities. Babylon will also develop a new marketing plan to raise awareness of the program and better engage disadvantaged communities through printed materials, digital social media advertisements, and in-person events. Charlotte, NC will launch a Solarize Campaign in collaboration with community-based organizations. This campaign will include three main efforts: first, an educational campaign about the benefits of solar; second, fund solar installation for 25 low-and-moderate income-households, accelerating the equitable deployment of clean energy technologies; and third, tailored technical assistance during the solar purchase and installation process for participating households. Charlotte’s program will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 3C: Solarize Campaign. (Award amount: $777,930)

will launch a Solarize Campaign in collaboration with community-based organizations. This campaign will include three main efforts: first, an educational campaign about the benefits of solar; second, fund solar installation for 25 low-and-moderate income-households, accelerating the equitable deployment of clean energy technologies; and third, tailored technical assistance during the solar purchase and installation process for participating households. Charlotte’s program will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 3C: Solarize Campaign. Charlottesville, VA will create a program to conduct free residential energy audits for 165 low- and moderate-income households, in partnership with a local nonprofit. The program will educate and prepare participating households to access the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Energy Rebates and other federal and state energy efficiency incentives that will help residents to reduce energy burdens, improve indoor air quality, and cut climate pollution. (Award amount: $76,840)

will create a program to conduct free residential energy audits for 165 low- and moderate-income households, in partnership with a local nonprofit. The program will educate and prepare participating households to access the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Energy Rebates and other federal and state energy efficiency incentives that will help residents to reduce energy burdens, improve indoor air quality, and cut climate pollution. Livermore, CA purchased two dual-plug solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) chargers with battery storage and installed them at the Civic Center Public Library and City Hall. Because the chargers require no connection to the grid, they can be moved to different locations depending on need. By offering these solar powered off-grid chargers for public use, Livermore will help residents with EVs drive on 100% renewable power and stay mobile even during grid outages. The chargers’ batteries can also be used as backup power for the Library and City Hall during extreme weather events. Livermore is the first community to receive its funds as a reimbursement through the equipment rebate voucher option. EECBG Program Vouchers provide an alternative, streamlined path for local governments and Tribes to apply for and manage their awards. (Award amount: $144,230)

purchased two dual-plug solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) chargers with battery storage and installed them at the Civic Center Public Library and City Hall. Because the chargers require no connection to the grid, they can be moved to different locations depending on need. By offering these solar powered off-grid chargers for public use, Livermore will help residents with EVs drive on 100% renewable power and stay mobile even during grid outages. The chargers’ batteries can also be used as backup power for the Library and City Hall during extreme weather events. Livermore is the first community to receive its funds as a reimbursement through the equipment rebate voucher option. EECBG Program Vouchers provide an alternative, streamlined path for local governments and Tribes to apply for and manage their awards. Missoula, MT will launch a Building Electrification Campaign and draft new voluntary stretch building codes. The campaign will also expand the city’s existing local residential rebate program for electric heat pump water heaters. It will educate residents about available rebates, increase staff capacity to meet electrification goals, and create workforce training modules on installation of air-source heat pumps and heat pump water heaters in partnership with the Clean Energy Workforce Coalition. The campaign will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 2C: Building Efficiency & Electrification Campaign. The city will also hire staff to draft and implement a voluntary stretch code for new construction. This will incentivize energy retrofits in existing buildings and encourage electrification and onsite renewable energy generation. These activities will help Missoula households access modern and efficient home energy technologies while strengthening the local clean energy workforce. (Award amount: $134,040)

will launch a Building Electrification Campaign and draft new voluntary stretch building codes. The campaign will also expand the city’s existing local residential rebate program for electric heat pump water heaters. It will educate residents about available rebates, increase staff capacity to meet electrification goals, and create workforce training modules on installation of air-source heat pumps and heat pump water heaters in partnership with the Clean Energy Workforce Coalition. The campaign will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 2C: Building Efficiency & Electrification Campaign. The city will also hire staff to draft and implement a voluntary stretch code for new construction. This will incentivize energy retrofits in existing buildings and encourage electrification and onsite renewable energy generation. These activities will help Missoula households access modern and efficient home energy technologies while strengthening the local clean energy workforce. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will fund Certified Energy Manager (CEM) trainings for staff of the Nation’s utility authority. Following the training, the utility authority will assist with benchmarking and energy savings performance contracting for Tribal facilities. Investing in staff training will enhance internal sustainable energy management expertise and support the Nation to build energy sovereignty. EECBG Program Blueprints 2A and 2B on energy efficiency in buildings will provide a framework for benchmarking and energy assessments. (Award amount: $42,290)

will fund Certified Energy Manager (CEM) trainings for staff of the Nation’s utility authority. Following the training, the utility authority will assist with benchmarking and energy savings performance contracting for Tribal facilities. Investing in staff training will enhance internal sustainable energy management expertise and support the Nation to build energy sovereignty. EECBG Program Blueprints 2A and 2B on energy efficiency in buildings will provide a framework for benchmarking and energy assessments. Tempe, AZ will launch an energy efficiency pilot program in three mobile home parks: Sage Point, Chaparral Village, and Rancho Tempe. The pilot program will subsidize the cost of energy-saving upgrades such as installing LED lighting, updating HVAC systems, and adding insulation in 12 homes. The program aims to reduce energy burdens for households in disadvantaged communities while contributing towards Tempe’s goal of equitable community carbon neutrality by 2050. Tempe will co-host a Community Energy Fellow (fully funded clean energy professional sponsored by DOE) with other cities in Arizona to support coordinated EECBG Program deployment across the region. This effort will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 2A: Energy Efficiency: Energy Audits, Building Upgrades. (Award amount: $236,650)

will launch an energy efficiency pilot program in three mobile home parks: Sage Point, Chaparral Village, and Rancho Tempe. The pilot program will subsidize the cost of energy-saving upgrades such as installing LED lighting, updating HVAC systems, and adding insulation in 12 homes. The program aims to reduce energy burdens for households in disadvantaged communities while contributing towards Tempe’s goal of equitable community carbon neutrality by 2050. Tempe will co-host a Community Energy Fellow (fully funded clean energy professional sponsored by DOE) with other cities in Arizona to support coordinated EECBG Program deployment across the region. This effort will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 2A: Energy Efficiency: Energy Audits, Building Upgrades. Wichita, KS will conduct energy assessments on 16 stormwater pump stations. The assessments will recommend upgrades aimed at enhancing pump control and reducing power consumption. The city will also sub-grant funds to the South Central Kansas Economic Development District (SCKEDD) to weatherize 20 homes for low-income residents, helping to alleviate financial burdens and improve overall quality of life. Remaining funds will be used to perform retro- commissioning and efficiency upgrades at the Wichita Animal Shelter, which operates 24/7. All activities will follow EECBG Program Blueprint 2A: Energy Efficiency: Energy Audits, Building Upgrades. (Award Amount: $381,670)

Other awards announced today include:

City of Albuquerque, NM ($512,750)

Allegheny County, PA ($751,200)

City of Baltimore, MD ($549,550)

Town of Blacksburg, VA ($76,680)

City of Campbell, CA ($76,540)

City of Erie, PA ($151,020)

Forsyth County, GA ($259,710)

City of Fresno, CA ($494,390)

City of Irvine, CA ($333,830)

City of Knoxville, TN ($239,720)

City of La Mesa, CA ($120,950)

Lyon County, NV ($76,190)

City of Medford, OR ($143,430)

Montgomery County, MD ($764,010)

City North Little Rock, AR ($128,080)

City of Oakland, CA ($405,710)

Sarpy County, NE ($78,430)

City of Savannah, GA ($199,050)

Sedgwick County, KS ($79,350)

Seminole County, FL ($287,440)

City of Springfield, MA ($197,920)

City of Tulare, CA ($125,790)

City of Watsonville, CA ($115,420)

City of Wenatchee, WA ($76,300)

State of Maryland ($2,101,450)

DOE offers extensive technical assistance to support EECBG Program grantees, including Blueprints and Blueprint Cohorts. The ECCBG Blueprints are thirteen guides to implementing eligible and high-impact clean energy and energy efficiency projects and programs. Blueprint Cohorts offer EECBG Program-eligible communities the opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and other participating peers.

The next EECBG Program application deadlines are October 31,2024 for eligible local governments, and May 31, 2025, for Tribes. Local governments and Tribes can apply for either traditional grants or vouchers for equipment rebates or technical assistance. For more information, visit the EECBG Program website.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

