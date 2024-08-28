Get This 800W Solar Panel Kit For Under $600

For a limited time, you can pick up a pair of 400W solar panels for just under $600, so if you’ve been waiting for the right price before you invest in a small solar power setup, now is the time. Perfect for a rooftop solar array for an RV, a shed or outbuilding, or a boat, or even ground- or pole-mounted at home as an auxiliary power source for emergencies, these high-efficiency DOKIO solar panels come with a power output warranty of 5 years.

Each of the DOKIO 400W solar panels measures 67.8″ x 44.65″ and weighs in at 49.4 pounds, and are built to handle up to 2400Pa of wind load and 5400Pa of snow load. The aluminum frames are pre-drilled with mounting holes, and each one comes with a 3-meter long IP67-rated MC4 cable for ease of connection to each other and an inverter. They can be connected in series or parallel to produce either 12V or 24V, and the pair would make an excellent small entry-level solar array for home or business. Regularly priced at $899, the pair of 400W panels is currently $594, which is 34% off. Supplies are limited, so don’t wait too long to grab this hot deal.

