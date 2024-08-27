PV Floor’s Walkable Panels Put Solar Underfoot In Both Residential & Commercial Applications

Turkey’s largest solar manufacturer, Ankara Solar, recently came out with a line of walkable solar panels, which have a durable non-slip glass surface, that can be installed in floors and open areas both inside and out. Ankara Solar’s PV Floor is a building-integrated photovoltaic option for developers, architects, and builders looking to maximize sustainability and on-site energy efficiency.

Solar roadways, which got a lot of hype and press coverage in the past as the next big thing, aren’t really feasible in most cases, while rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays are a proven winner in renewable energy production. Modern solar panels are reliable, cost-effective, and getting more efficient year after year, but mounting them only above our heads still leaves a lot of potential surface areas out of play for solar generation. However, leaving aside streets, roads, and highways, the ground under our feet in and around residential and commercial properties is a virtually untapped resource for deploying photovoltaic technology on-site. Solar pavers are one option we’ve covered before, but another name for this emerging technology is solar flooring, or as Ankara Solar calls it, PV Floor technology.

“Innovative Technology: Our PV floor tiles are engineered to harness the power of the sun, converting sunlight into clean, renewable electricity. These innovative floor systems are designed with high-efficiency solar cells embedded within durable, walkable surfaces, allowing you to generate energy effortlessly as you go about your daily activities. With advanced materials and engineering, our PV floors are built to withstand heavy foot traffic, impacts, and abrasions, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.

“Sustainable Design: In an era where sustainability is paramount, our PV floors offer an elegant solution to reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy efficiency. By integrating solar technology into your floors, you can maximize the use of available space while minimizing the environmental impact. Our PV floor systems are not only eco-friendly but also aesthetically pleasing, available in various colors and designs to complement any architectural style.

“Versatile Applications: Whether you are looking to enhance a commercial space, residential property, or public area, our PV floors are versatile enough to meet a wide range of applications. Ideal for shopping centers, office buildings, homes, parks, and more, our floors can be installed both indoors and outdoors, providing a seamless energy solution wherever it is needed. The water and dust resistance of our PV tiles ensure optimal performance in diverse environments.

“Smart Integration: Our PV floor systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with modern smart technologies. Compatible with IoT and smart building systems, our floors can optimize energy production and consumption, providing real-time data and analytics to help you manage your energy use more effectively. With built-in energy storage options, you can store excess energy generated during the day for use during nighttime or cloudy periods, ensuring a constant energy supply.”

PV Floor is currently available in two sizes, which can be produced in a variety of colors and designs to match the style of the building. The PVF-08-30W is a 420mm-square (16.53-inch) 30-watt panel, and the PVF-32-120W is an 820mm-square (32.28-inch) 120W panel, both covered by anti-slip glass (R10-rated) measuring 8mm thick. In an article at pv magazine, a spokesman for Ankara Solar stated that to install the PV Floor product, “adjustable pedestals are required,” which the company provides, and which have “a central load strength of 1000 kg.” The full specs of the PV Floor product are available on the company website.

Images: Screenshots of product brochure, courtesy of Ankara Solar Energy.

