A Small Electric SUV Produces 52% Fewer Life Cycle Greenhouse Gas Emissions than a Comparable Gasoline Vehicle

In 2024, a small electric SUV with a range of 300 miles produces 52% fewer life cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than a comparable gasoline vehicle. Electric vehicles (EVs) have no tailpipe emissions, but nearly three quarters of the GHG emissions for a gasoline vehicle come from the tailpipe (vehicle operation). Although GHG emissions from the production and distribution of electricity is about double that of gasoline production and distribution (149 vs. 75 gCO 2 e/mile), that difference is more than offset by the tailpipe GHG emissions from the gasoline vehicle. Battery production adds an additional 30 gCO 2 e/mile over the life of the EV but is negligible for the gasoline vehicle. Increasing efficiencies for battery and vehicle production will lower GHG emissions in the future. Also, GHG emissions from electricity production are projected to be lower as the United States moves toward decarbonization of the grid.



Notes:

gCO 2 e/mile = grams of carbon dioxide equivalents per mile.

e/mile = grams of carbon dioxide equivalents per mile. Life cycle GHG emissions include those from construction of the fuel production facility, vehicle and battery production and end-of-life, and vehicle use.

Construction of fuel production facilities is included in the “Production: Fuel” category. Lead-acid battery production emissions for ICE vehicles are included in the “Production: Battery” category, but they are negligible.

Lifetime vehicle miles traveled is 183,363 miles, and the assumed grid mix is the 2022 U.S. average in R&D GREET 2023.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, R&D GREET Model, Figure 1.

FOTW #1357 courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

