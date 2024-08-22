Behind-The-Scenes On Race Day: The Nissan GEN3 Formula E Car (Video)

The GEN3 Formula E car is an amazing piece of machinery, sporting 350 kW (470 bhp) of power and a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph), while weighing in at just 840 kg (1851 lb), earning its description as “the fastest, lightest, most sustainable electric race car ever.”

As electrified racing continues to make its mark in motorsports, the cutting-edge performance of Formula E cars is helping to move the needle for EVs in general. Improvements in vehicle components for cars made for the track often trickle down into production cars, while also boosting the EV brands of legacy automakers, proving there’s some merit behind the historic phrase “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.”

With that in mind, the Nissan Garage video below features a behind-the-scenes look at Nissan’s GEN3 Formula E car, featuring Laurence Wiltshire, a 15-year Nissan motorsports veteran, explaining some of the engineering behind the car which has earned the team 7 podium finishes in the 2023-2024 season.

Learn more about Nissan’s Formula E team here, and read about some of the women playing key roles in Nissan’s Formula E team here.

