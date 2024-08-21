Largest DOE Fellowship Class to Date Will Help Advance Clean Energy Projects Across the Country

68 Clean Energy Innovator Fellows Will Support Decarbonization Efforts at Critical Energy Organizations

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the 2024 class of the Clean Energy Innovator Fellowship (CEIF), placing fellows at 68 critical energy organizations across 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Selected Host Institutions include 26 state energy offices, 13 municipal utilities, 12 state utility commissions, 10 Tribal entities, 6 electric cooperatives, and 1 grid operator.

CEIF recruits recent graduates and energy professionals from diverse backgrounds to spend up to two years supporting Host Institutions’ clean energy projects under the guidance of a designated mentor. Fellows receive hands-on experience advancing solutions that will help decarbonize the power system, electrify transportation and industry, and make the U.S. power system more resilient, equitable, and inclusive. DOE provides fellows with a competitive stipend to support their full-time participation in the CEIF program and an allowance for education and professional development opportunities.

“These fellows will be on the frontlines where federal investment in clean energy is coming to life and transforming communities,” said Jeff Marootian, principal deputy assistant secretary for DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). “Not only does this program foster the development of a diverse clean energy workforce, but it also helps critical energy organizations fill gaps in capacity so they can get the job done.”

New this year, CEIF solicited Host Institution applications from state energy offices in partnership with DOE’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs. The program also expanded recruitment and placement of fellows with Tribal entities with support from the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.

CEIF is part of the American Climate Corps network. The DOE program has placed fellows with 110 Host Institutions across 48 states and territories since 2017. For a complete list of the 2024 Class of Host Institutions and fellowship projects, please visit the CEIF website.

CEIF is funded by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Grid Deployment Office, Office of State and Community Energy Programs, and Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs. The program is administered by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

