California Legislative Committee Gives Green Light to EV Battery Recycling Bill

Proposed legislation to ensure responsible recycling of batteries once electric vehicles retire in California was approved today by the Assembly Committee on Appropriations.

Senate Bill 615 would require automotive manufacturers to make certain that their electric vehicle (EV) batteries are ultimately recycled. The bill now moves forward to the entire Assembly and Senate for a vote later this month.

The following statement is by Dr. Jessica Dunn, a senior analyst specializing in lithium-ion battery sustainability in the Clean Transportation Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists:

“I commend California legislators for recognizing the need to plan for the safe recycling of EV batteries so that key materials can be recovered and reused, thereby reducing the amount of mining for critical minerals like lithium needed to fully electrify our transportation system over the next several decades.

“Californians are buying more EVs than ever and we must start planning now for their retirements. A strong recycling policy means batteries will not end up in landfills, but instead provide an excellent domestic source of minerals for the next generation of vehicles.

“Even with diminished capacity, the usefulness of batteries continues. They can be reused or repurposed and then eventually recycled so the materials recovered can be used to manufacture new batteries. But to accomplish that, we need public policy to ensure batteries don’t slip through the cracks.

“As the transition to zero-emission vehicles speeds up, I encourage all California legislators to plan ahead for its success and adopt SB 615 when it comes up for a floor vote in the coming days.”

Courtesy of Union of Concerned Scientists.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy