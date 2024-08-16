It’s Shocking This New EV Costs Only $30,000

If you compare to five years ago, the following electric vehicle would be a stunning breakthrough. Well, actually, even today, this is a stunning EV! Let’s start with a list of the key numbers, specs and pricing, for the hot new Lynk & Co Z10’s base/starting trim:

602 km (374 miles) of range on a full charge (CLTC rating)

71 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries

RWD, 200 kW motor

400V

215,800 yuan (30,122 USD at the moment)

There are also longer range, quicker versions of the Z10 coming, but we don’t know yet how they will be priced. These are all the versions that are supposed to be coming:

400V 602-km (374-mile) RWD Pro (the base version noted above)

400V 766-km (476-mile) RWD Max

400V 766-km (476-mile) RWD Smart Max

800V 806-km (501-mile) RWD Smart Max

800V 702-km (436-mile) AWD Smart Ultra

Naturally, we can expect some notable price hikes for those models, but those are some wicked stats and these Chinese companies don’t tend to have dramatically large gaps between their cheapest trim and their most expensive trims.

By the way, the quickest version goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. It can also add 573 kilometers (356 miles) of range while charging in just 15 minutes!

If you pre-order the new model, you get a complimentary package worth more than 28,000 yuan ($3,900). “The package includes 23 speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Nappa seats, a charger voucher, and more.”

I don’t think I need to tell you anything about how the Lynk & Co Z10 looks. It’s hot, sleek, sharp, cool, and certainly doesn’t look like a $30,000 vehicle! Of course, with a 100% tariff, it would cost more than $60,000 in the US (add in shipping costs), but I think it could even find buyers at that price here! Naturally, though, it won’t be sold here. It will be sold in China and perhaps Europe, and maybe a few other much smaller markets.

“Inside, the Z10 offers a luxurious and technologically advanced environment. The cabin has a 12.3:1 narrow digital instrument panel, a prominent 15.4-inch floating multimedia display, and a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Comfort is prioritized, with leather-upholstered seats providing heating, ventilation, and massage functions for front and rear passengers. Audiophiles will appreciate the Harman Kardon sound system, which includes 23 speakers and a 1600W amplifier enhanced by WANOS panoramic sound technology.” Yes, please.

The Z10’s official launch is coming on the 5th of September, and I imagine deliveries will begin before the end of the year. Stay tuned.

