Is Elon Musk Genuinely Unwell?

I have to admit — I didn’t watch or listen to the Elon Musk–Donald Trump interview. I was not confident it would be a good use of my time, and that suspicion seems to have proven true. However, others listened and pulled out some of the “highlights” for us. The absolutely mind-boggling statements Elon Musk made and agreed with concerning climate change were truly a surprise. They went beyond the dramatic turn he had already taken on oil companies and the urgency of climate action. It’s truly hard to comprehend.

However, there was another brief segment of the conversation that it seems only one media outlet took note of, and it’s potentially a big one — but it’s also vague.

Benzinga noted an “unexpected comment” from Trump: “Yeah, but you haven’t been feeling so well lately, and I’m worried about it.” What? What has been going on with Musk “lately” that has Trump “worried?”

Musk’s response could be seen as brushing it off as nothing, but the fact that he so quickly and abruptly changed the subject hints to me that he may be dealing with something more serious than a common cold. “No, I am fine,” he noted, and then changed the subject to nuclear power. If it was just a common cold, wouldn’t Musk simply say that?

Also, genuinely, what could make Trump say so much about someone else’s health? What would get him to pretend he’s worried about Musk? (Or maybe he is genuinely worried because he feels like Musk is critical to his election.)

Naturally, if Musk is facing genuine health issues, what does that mean for Tesla? There are obviously a lot of avenues we could go down with that thought, but given that we really have no info on what Musk is dealing with, we’ll just leave it at that for now.

If anyone has any extra info on what health issues Musk is or might be dealing with, let us know down in the comments.

