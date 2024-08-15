The GOP’s Efforts to Repeal the Clean Energy Plan Are Anti-Worker & Will Hurt Arizona

As a union member, I know the difference a good-paying, pro-worker job can make. I am proud to be a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which has been advocating for high safety standards, family-supporting wages, and industry-leading benefits for its members since 1891.

The IBEW is working to protect members’ rights and improve working conditions in the current technological and economic revolution. The Biden-Harris clean energy plan is sparking a new generation of good-paying union jobs that are good for our communities and our planet.

But like everything today, the Biden-Harris clean energy plan has been swept up in political games. Republicans in Congress are even arguing for repealing the backbone of the plan — the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — but there isn’t anything controversial about creating more good jobs and giving Americans more energy choices.

Thanks to the passage of the IRA, businesses have already announced more than 300,000 clean energy jobs across the country, and they expect to create millions more over the next decade. Here in Arizona, we have seen more than 15,000 clean energy jobs and $11 billion in new investments. The law is expected to bring more than $4 billion to clean power generation and energy storage in Arizona by 2030, which means even more local jobs and opportunities for Arizona residents.

Union jobs are gaining momentum in the growing clean energy economy. The IRA incentivizes companies to create workforce development and apprenticeship programs that can raise workers’ pay, allowing them to earn $300,000 more in wages and benefits throughout their careers. What’s more, three-fourths of these new jobs won’t require the cost of a four-year degree.

These are good-paying jobs to raise a family.

This plan is not a scam, and repealing it would pull the rug out from American workers. We need to move forward, not backward.

Jobs created by the IRA and the Biden-Harris clean energy plan are not only unionized at higher rates than the overall energy workforce, they also have prevailing wage requirements that protect the gains won by unions and help close racial and gender pay gaps.

As an electrician and an IBEW member, I’m proud to go to work every day to build the infrastructure for more renewable energy and a more resilient grid. Renewable energy helps lower harmful emissions that pollute our air and warm our planet.

Investing in renewable energy also helps families like mine save money on our electricity bills, which also go up as summer temperatures hit. We can get tax credits and rebates by installing solar panels and switching to energy-efficient appliances. Often, the labor is done by union workers. It’s a win-win.

Thanks to the IRA and the Biden-Harris clean energy plan, I know jobs like mine will be around for the next generation in every corner of the country — especially in communities that need good jobs and cheaper energy the most. If we keep investing in renewable energy, solar and wind power are only going to get even cheaper and more accessible. I am proud to play a part in helping America lead the world when it comes to modernizing energy infrastructure.

At the IBEW, we will continue to demand a just and pro-union future, and to fight for leaders who are working hard to support this mission. Donald Trump called the Biden-Harris clean energy plan the “Green scam” at the recent RNC convention.

Courtesy of AZMirror, part of The States Newsroom. By Ricardo Villafan. Ricardo Villafan is a proud Phoenix native and an electrician’s apprentice with IBEW Local 640.

