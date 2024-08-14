This Is How Biden Policies Are Delivering Cleaner Electricity & Climate Progress

The climate and infrastructure legislation and pollution standards adopted during the Biden administration have put the U.S. power sector on track to make unprecedented progress in cutting carbon dioxide emissions. According to NRDC’s new analysis, these federal policies will, if maintained, lead to a 65 percent cut in carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and an 80 percent cut by 2040. Clean energy is now forecast to make up more than half of all electricity generation within just the next five years.

While more action from the government and private sector is needed to reach the U.S. climate goal of a 50 percent economy-wide reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, this new analysis shows that clean energy economics and the policies to cut carbon emissions are delivering as promised.

DOWNLOAD THE ISSUE BRIEF: Powering Ahead: How Biden Administration Policies Are Delivering Cleaner Electricity and Climate Progress (PDF)

Courtesy of NRDC, by Amanda Levin, Director, Policy Analysis, Science Office

