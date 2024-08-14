Tesla’s New 3-Year Bundle Including FSD With Model S & X Is … Interesting

When I saw the new $5,000 option for a 3-year bundle of Full Self Driving (FSD), Free Supercharging, and Premium Connectivity for Tesla Model S and Model X buyers, my first thought was just that Tesla was swapping around the bonuses again in order to stimulate more demand. But it just took a few seconds before something hit me, and then when I started thinking about writing this article, something else crept into my mind as well.

The initial thing that made me say “hmm…” was centered around Elon Musk’s hype for robotaxis almost being ready. If FSD is nearly ready for prime time, and FSD is supposed to EXPLODE the value of the car once it is truly capable of driverless driving and robotaxi service, why would Tesla give it away for free for 3 years? Following this logic, Tesla is including something in this broader package that alone is supposed to be worth tens of thousands of dollars in a year or two. You see what I’m saying? This doesn’t jibe with Elon Musk’s expectations for what Tesla is going to achieve with AI and FSD in the next 6 months to year.

To me, this is practically an admission that Tesla isn’t actually that close to robotaxi capability. Either that or … Tesla has pressing, immediate problems with consumer demand and is desperate to stimulate sales.

Honestly, if Tesla is constantly changing the complimentary features or bonuses it is offering in order to pull in buyers, that already makes it seem like Tesla has consumer demand issues. When you add in that Tesla is now offering FSD for three years and that’s just part of a bigger package of goodies, it sure seems like Tesla is finding it harder and harder to pull in buyers.

In this case, at least, we’re “just” talking about the Model S and Model X, which cost more of course but are much lower-volume vehicles than the Model 3 and Model Y, and thus less important to Tesla’s revenue. That said, they are also supposed to be Tesla’s highest-margin models, and the more Tesla has to lure in buyers with extra freebies, the more it’s cutting into those profit-boosting margins.

Is it time to panic? Nah. But are there strong signs that Tesla’s facing some buyer demand struggles? Certainly seems like it to me!

What are your thoughts on these new free FSD + free Supercharging + free Premium Connectivity bundles for Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X buyers? Signs of concern? Or Tesla’s just being generous and altruistic?

