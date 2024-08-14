Get This BLUETTI Home Battery Backup System At Almost 50% Off!

If you’ve been looking for an affordable home battery backup system, an off-grid power solution for a cabin or RV, or a portable power station for your business, now’s the time to buy, because the BLUETTI AC500+B300S bundle is on sale for almost half off right now.

The BLUETTI AC500+B300S battery bundle features 5000W of AC output, 240V capability, 16 different outlets to choose from, and 3,072Wh of capacity (expandable up to 18,432Wh), and extremely fast charging (charge it to 80% in under an hour). It can be charged with an AC outlet, with a vehicle, with up to 3000W of solar, with a combination of AC and solar, or from a backup generator, and its LiFePO₄ battery promises more than 10 years of high performance and reliability. This system also includes a self-heating function for smooth performance even on the coldest of days, and it can be controlled or monitored through the BLUETTI app (connected via Wifi or Bluetooth).

Regularly $4799, BLUETTI is offering its AC500+B300S bundle for just $2499, a savings of $2300. Plus, this purchase may qualify for the 30% Federal Tax Credit, which could keep an additional $749 in your pocket. If this system just isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry, because BLUETTI also has a lot of other options at great prices right now during its Summer Holiday Sale.

