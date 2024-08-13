LA 2028 Olympics To Use Public Transit Only, Will Be A “No-Car” Games

Even as one Summer Olympics ends, the planning for the next one is already in the works, and the LA 2028 Summer Games could also be host to an ambitious goal — a “no-car Games.”

According to LA Mayor Karen Bass, one solution to the “notorious” gridlocked traffic in Los Angeles is for the city to expand its public transport system, to be capable of hosting “a no-car Games.” She told the AP that “public transportation will be the only way to access the Los Angeles venues,” and that along with temporarily increasing the number of transit buses in the city, they will also be “asking businesses to allow their employees to work from home during the 17-day period.”

“Tom Bradley, mayor of Los Angeles in 1984, had local businesses stagger their workforce hours to reduce the number of cars on the road. Bass likes that approach but wants to go even further, with nonessential workers permitted to work remotely during the Games.

““Part of having a no-car Olympics means getting people not to drive,” Bass said.”

Sounds like a good opportunity for anyone working in clean transport and public transit, and although there isn’t a job opening for someone with those skills listed right now at LA28, perhaps that will change in the near future.

