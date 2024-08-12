Mercedes To Begin Level 4 Autonomous Driving Tests In China

Mercedes-Benz announced on August 8, 2024 that it is the first international automaker to secure approval to test its Level 4 autonomous driving systems on designated urban roads and highways in Beijing. As part of Mercedes China’s technology research projects, this Level 4 testing aims to explore cutting edge technology in developing automated driving system software and hardware. Previously, at the end of 2023, Mercedes became one of the first automakers to obtain approval for Level 3 testing in Beijing.

“Since we invented the automobile 138 years ago, Mercedes-Benz has continuously set new global standards with innovative technologies. The current development and introduction of automated driving systems is redefining the role of the automobile. We offer more than 40 driver assistance systems, including enhanced Level 2 features, and are the first car maker with a Level 3 system in the market. With the new approval for testing Level 4 technology in the Beijing area, for later use in privately owned vehicles worldwide, Mercedes‑Benz leaps forward on the way to autonomous driving. Once again, we are setting the new industry benchmark,” said Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer in charge of development and procurement for Mercedes China.

“Mercedes‑Benz China is at the forefront of global innovation, with outstanding talent and partners providing excellent opportunities for the company’s advanced technology research. Obtaining approval for Level 4 automated driving road testing in Beijing will help Mercedes‑Benz to further accelerate automated driving technology. In recent years, Mercedes‑Benz has continuously increased its local R&D investment. Through a series of advanced research projects, the local R&D team is committed to bringing intelligent luxury products and services to the needs of Chinese customers,” added Oliver Löcher, the head of Mercedes‑Benz China research, development, and procurement.

The project focuses on studying multi-sensor perception in high-level automated driving, verifying system performance under various conditions, and exploring the deep integration of perception. Two specially upgraded Mercedes‑Benz S‑Class models will serve as Level 4 automated driving test vehicles. Both will be equipped with a rich sensor-array designed specifically for the project, including LiDAR, radar sensor, and cameras.

Additionally, the testing vehicles are equipped with redundant systems to further enhance system safety. In busy urban areas, the testing vehicles are being developed to participate in normal traffic and both safely and efficiently complete maneuvers such as unprotected left turns, navigating roundabouts, U-turns, and parking. On highways, the testing vehicles will be able to perform automatic lane changes when the vehicle in front slows down and can move through toll stations. In extreme situations, the vehicle will execute a minimal risk maneuver and find a safe location to stop.

Level 4 stands for highly automated driving and is the second highest stage in automated driving. In defined scenarios and environments, the vehicle can complete driving tasks without the driver needing to be ready to take over at any time. Mercedes‑Benz and WeRide recently received the Level 4 automated driving testing approval from the Beijing High-Level Automated Driving Demonstration Zone office.

This achievement in the field of automated driving is the result of decades of exploration and investment, building on automated driving research that began in 1986. In recent years, Mercedes R&D China has been continuously accelerating the research, development and deployment of automated driving technology. The Level 2+ automated driving function, led by the China R&D team, is the most recent achievement, allowing navigation-assisted driving capabilities on highways and urban expressways nationwide. Starting with the new long-wheelbase E-Class, this function has already received positive market feedback and will soon be introduced to more Mercedes models.

Since Mercedes started autonomous driving research and development in 2005, the China team has grown into the most comprehensive such network outside Germany, covering advanced design, electrification, connectivity, automated driving, and whole vehicle testing. In recent years, Mercedes has continuously increased its R&D investment in China, totaling RMB 10.5 billion (almost $1.5 billion) in the past five years, and has launched new R&D centers in Beijing and Shanghai.

The Autonomous Driving Conundrum

There are several interesting things about the Mercedes announcement, starting with the opening statement that it is the first international automaker to be granted approval to begin Level 4 autonomous testing in Beijing. There are plenty of domestic manufacturers conducting similar testing programs who are not “international” — yet. Also, as we wait with bated breath to learn more about Tesla’s proposed robotaxi in a few months, note that the Mercedes test vehicles are festooned with an array of sensors, including Lidar and radar. So far as we know, Tesla is committed — some might say fixated — on the notion that it can make Level 4 and even Level 5 autonomy work using nothing but an array of cameras and an ultrasuperduper computer.

The key benefit from making that work is the cars from Tesla would not have the bumps and bulges that the cars from Mercedes and other companies like Waymo feature. Say what you will about the benefits of autonomous driving, those excrescences on the exterior are ugly. If Tesla can do what no one else has done and make autonomous cars that look like normal cars, that will be a feather in its cap. Humans do fine with just two cameras — our eyes. We don’t have ultrasonic sensors, radar, or Lidar, and yet we can operate our vehicles perfectly well under most conditions. If Tesla can make autonomous driving work using only cameras, it will make a lot of other companies look rather silly — and set them back years by comparison.

Lastly, there is a question about how many people actually want or need cars that drive themselves. It seems pretty clear that autonomy is as much about creating new revenue streams as it is about making it possible for drivers to go coast to coast without ever putting their hands on the steering wheel. Autonomy is a mania ignited by Tesla, but it may be somewhat irrelevant to individual car owners. Think of it like the falcon-wing doors on the Model X. True, they caused a sensation when they first appeared, but there has been no demand for them from the general public and no other manufacturer has seen fit to incorporate them into their own product offerings.

Horizontal elevators may be the future, but then again, maybe not. That will depend on whether the projected business case for autonomous cars is proven to work in the real world. Despite all the hype and the hope, they may turn out to be more of an interesting curiosity — like falcon-wing doors — than a necessity.

