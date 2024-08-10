These Olympics-Inspired Electric Motorbikes Are Golden

I’m not going to lie — I got totally sucked into the Olympics this year. It’s been a super fun couple of weeks of everything from ancient sports thousands of years old to new sports just a few decades old. The competitions are fascinating, as are the things humans can get their bodies to do. A certain electric vehicle company’s founder was also inspired by the Olympics (before they started, I should say), and he had a brilliant idea.

The French company, DAB Motors, rolled out 5 Olympics-themed electric motorbikes a few days ago. Each of the five were designed to represent one of the five colors of the Olympic rings, and each of them was custom designed around different sports. In particular, they were reportedly the founder’s (Simon Dabadie’s) five favorite sports in the 2024 Paris Olympics: tennis (green), basketball (yellow), surfing (blue), skateboarding (black), and boxing (red). As a tennis nut, I have to say I was quite pleased to see the basket full of tennis balls. And on the basketball front, the men’s semifinals between the USA and Serbia was one of the best basketball games I’ve ever seen, and Steph Curry even said it was one of the best he’d ever played in — then the final against France almost outdid that game. The ending 3 minutes of a pretty tight final, when Curry nailed 4 increasingly impressive 3-pointers to clinch the gold for USA in his first Olympics, was truly one of the top highlights of the Olympics for me. What a person and player! What a game!

Anyway, let’s get back to the electric motorbikes.

Before I go further, I have to say that I struggled to figure out what was really going on here when I went to the company’s website to try to find more information and get my facts straight. I searched all around the website and couldn’t find anything about these custom Olympics motorbikes, not even a press release. I started to wonder if the news I had seen on it was fake. But then I found my way to the DAB Motors Facebook page, saw a post about them, read it carefully, and realized what was going on. “Which bike would you choose? DAB Custom Studio has taken the DAB 1α to the next level with these five unique custom bikes, each designed as a tribute to our favorite athletes,” DAB Motors wrote.

The thing is, DAB has a Custom Studio section of its website and ordering option. As is written there, “Introducing the DAB Custom Studio (DCS), where every DAB motorcycle becomes a canvas for personal expression. DCS empowers DAB owners to transcend the standard design, integrating their passions and interests to create a truly unique ride. From custom paintjob to bespoke features, DCS allows riders to infuse their DAB with a unique identity, ensuring that every ride reflects their individuality and creativity.” Yup, that fully explained it. You can really custom design one of DAB’s electric motorbikes, and the Olympic-themed designs were basically just examples of that.

With that explained, let’s get back to the cool Olympic bikes.

Those are some cool motorbikes, aren’t they?

Want to custom design your own? Do it right here.

Note that DAB Motors was purchased by Peugeot Motocycles in 2023. The DAB 1α is its first electric motorbike.

To wrap, how about a little more celebration of the fantastic men’s basketball gold medal match with a few more pics of the basketball-themed bike.

All images courtesy of DAB Motors.

