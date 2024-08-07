“The electric Micromobility market is currently saturated with undifferentiated products that focus on a utilitarian commuting purpose, instead of delivering rider excitement,” N+ explains.

That’s a matter of perspective. I started reviewing and test riding two-wheeled EVs in 2020, and I’ve seen plenty of rider excitement over the past four years (see more test rides here), as have my colleagues here at CleanTechnica (see all CT e-bike reviews and coverage here).

Still, that thing about excitement has yet to be fully tapped, and N+ has spotted an opportunity to stand out from the crowd. “We believe Micromobility will go the same way as the motor vehicle over the last 100 years, inspiring the creation of famous marques such as the Ford Mustang, Mercedes-AMG, McLaren F1® – iconic performance cars from brands that were motivated by a passion for driving performance,” N+ explains.

Why E-Bikes?

Ford’s interest in e-bikes is actually not all that surprising, considering the company’s earlier forays into the “last-mile” field. I had a chance to visit the Ford campus back in 2016 and learn about its plans for pairing a Ford car with a folding bike, which commuters could easily haul in and out of a trunk. By parking outside the urban core and switching from four wheels down to two, commuters could avoid the delays and frustration of city traffic.

I experienced the difference first-hand on some of my my e-bike test rides, except my routine was to skip the car entirely and bike the entire commute from home to office. On the inbound side, it was practically the same time door-to-door for exactly that “last-mile” reason. I could zip through core traffic, go straight to my building, and stash my bike there, instead of circling three levels up the parking garage up a couple of blocks away. I took a longer, more scenic route home on the outbound commute.

Will E-Bikes Ever Replace Cars?

As for putting a damper on vehicle sales, that does not appear to worry Ford. What the company could be aiming at is the up-and-coming generation of drivers who don’t want to own or lease a car in the first place, or who can’t afford the cost including insurance and upkeep, or who simply don’t want the hassle of getting licensed.

N+ is careful to note that its focus is on “products at the ceiling of the regulatory environment,” which here in the US generally means they fit into the pedal-assist bicycle category, which does not require a motorcycle license.

City dwellers would be the low-hanging fruit for Ford-branded e-bikes. Many urban residents don’t own cars, but fans of Mustangs and Broncos could be attracted to the idea of tooling around town on a Ford-branded two-wheeler.

For city dwellers, e-bikes provide another transportation alternative in addition to those already at hand, including public buses and commuter trains, and various kinds of car access including taxis and traditional call-ahead car appointments, as well as Uber or Lyft or whatnot. Instant-rental opportunities are also available for city dwellers that have Zipcar in their area.

Ford may also be eyeballing the increase in the number of cities limiting or excluding car traffic entirely, motivating more commuters to invest in a bike.

As for e-bikes replacing cars outside of cities, that’s a whole ‘nother kettle of fish. Take a visit to some other countries and you’ll see plenty of people piling families, groceries, and other cargo onto two-wheelers to go about their daily lives. That’s still a rare sight in the US. Though e-bikes could easily supplement a family car for some purposes, it’s difficult to conceive of them as a sole means of transportation outside of cities. If you have any thoughts about that, a note in the comment thread.

Who’s Gonna Pay For All This?

If you don’t have the big bucks to shell out for a premium e-bike, there are plenty of more affordable options. For that matter, depending on your terrain and the length of your ride, you may not need an e-bike at all. Last year I switched from an office job to a remote work situation, and I found a great folding bike from Zizzo on sale that fits my budget and my needs.

Now would also be a good time to check in with your local transportation agency and see if any vouchers are available. A quick stroll through the Intertubes reveals Boston and Denver are among those offering substantial rebates and vouchers to qualified e-bike buyers.

Image: Ford is slapping its iconic Mustang and Bronco brands on powerful new e-bikes engineered by the premium bike maker N+ (courtesy of Ford Motor Company).