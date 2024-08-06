EV Battery Pack Costs 90% Lower in 2023 Than in 2008

Electric vehicle battery pack costs for a light-duty vehicle in 2023 were 90% lower than in 2008, according to DOE estimates.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates the cost of a electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack for a light-duty vehicle declined 90% between 2008 and 2023 (using 2023 constant dollars). The 2023 estimate is $139/kWh on a usable-energy basis for production at scale of at least 100,000 units per year. That compares to $1,415/kWh in 2008. The decline in cost is due to improvements in battery technologies and chemistries, as well as improvements in manufacturing and increases in production volume.

Note: Cost refers to usable energy and not rated energy.

Sources: 2018–2023 — U.S. DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, using Argonne National Laboratory’s BatPaC: Battery Manufacturing Cost Estimation Tool.

2017 — Steven Boyd, DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2017 Annual Merit Review, Batteries and Electrification R&D Overview, June 18, 2018, PowerPoint presentation, p. 7.

2016 — David Howell, DOE, Vehicle Technologies Office, 2017 Annual Merit Review, Electrochemical Energy Storage R&D Overview, June 20, 2017, PowerPoint presentation, p. 6.

2008–2015 — National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine 2017. Review of the Research Program of the U.S. DRIVE Partnership: Fifth Report. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press, p. 173.

Fact #1354 Dataset. Fact of the Week #1354 courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy, Vehicle Technologies Office. See more 2024 Facts of the Week.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy