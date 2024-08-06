Porsche battery factory
Courtesy of Porsche

EV Battery Pack Costs 90% Lower in 2023 Than in 2008

2024-08-06
Electric vehicle battery pack costs for a light-duty vehicle in 2023 were 90% lower than in 2008, according to DOE estimates.

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates the cost of a electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack for a light-duty vehicle declined 90% between 2008 and 2023 (using 2023 constant dollars). The 2023 estimate is $139/kWh on a usable-energy basis for production at scale of at least 100,000 units per year. That compares to $1,415/kWh in 2008. The decline in cost is due to improvements in battery technologies and chemistries, as well as improvements in manufacturing and increases in production volume.

