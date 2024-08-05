States to Receive $190 Million to Improve Health, Safety, & Lower Energy Costs in K-12 Public Schools Across America

Biden-Harris Administration Announces States to Receive $190 Million to Improve Health, Safety, and Lower Energy Costs in K-12 Public Schools Across America

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced selections for the 2024 Renew America’s Schools Prize and Grant, a three-phase, $190 million investment to help K-12 public schools make energy upgrades that will decrease energy use and costs, improve indoor air quality, and foster healthier learning environments for students and teachers. DOE identified 21 phase-one winners who will earn a $300,000 cash prize for their work building teams and identifying facilities with compelling needs for improvements. In addition, 16 of these prize winners will advance to the next phases and enter cooperative agreements with DOE for up to $15 million in awards, with plans to invest in 320 school facilities across 25 states and directly benefitting over 123,000 students and 9,100 teachers.

“Schools are the centers of our communities, and the need for investment in our children’s learning environments is key to ensure their overall well-being and ultimate success.” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “With today’s funding, DOE is creating new pathways for districts and partners so thousands of students can learn in safe, sustainable schools creating a healthy environment for all.”

“Our nation’s schools – including classrooms, buildings, and operations – are essential to taking on the climate crisis as we work to both reduce pollution and create safer, healthier learning environments for children, especially in the face of new weather extremes like record, climate-fueled heat waves,” said White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, this Administration is continuing to implement the nation’s first comprehensive strategy for climate-smart schools, providing historic new tools to enable bold climate progress across the country – including the investments announced today. These grants will go a long way toward upgrading our nation’s classrooms with innovative solutions, from installing clean energy technologies that lower costs to installing new HVAC systems that improve indoor air quality, and they will create good paying union jobs at the same time.”

DOE recognizes the significant impacts of healthy and safe facilities for students, teachers, and administrators. Poor indoor environmental quality can increase illnesses and absences and decrease academic performance; lighting influences cognition and academic performance, and so does thermal comfort. Over the past decade, the combination of temperature increases and either poorly equipped or poorly maintained energy infrastructure has doubled the frequency of school closures due to heat in many areas of the country, creating health and economic ripple effects for entire communities.

The 16 selectees are partnering with over 100 entities, including subrecipient local educational agencies (LEAs), consultants, energy service companies, utility companies, state and local government offices, financing partners, labor unions, and federally funded research and development centers. Overall, 55 LEAs will benefit from these funds.

Selectees for Prize & Cooperative Agreement:

Alaska Municipal League & 3 LEAs (AK)

Canton City School District (OH)

Charter Schools Development Corporation & 13 LEAs (AZ, GA, IN, MI, MN, MO, NM, NY, NV, OH)

Irvington Public Schools (NJ)

Little Rock School District (AR)

Lowell Public Schools (MA)

Marion County School District (SC)

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (FL)

Omni Energy Partners LLC & 9 LEAs (IL)

Oregon Department of Education & 7 LEAs (OR)

Pittsburgh Public Schools & 1 LEA (PA)

Raza Development Fund, Inc & 11 LEAs (AZ, CA, MN, NM, TX, NY, WA)

Richmond Public Schools (VA)

Rockingham County Schools (NC)

Saint Louis Public Schools (MO)

Wichita Public Schools (KS)

Prize Winners:

Broward County Public Schools (FL)

Chicago Public Schools (IL)

Hoke County Schools (NC)

School District of Philadelphia (PA)

West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (KY)

Delivering on DOE’s Commitment to Healthy Learning Environments

The 2024 Renew America’s Schools Prize and Grant will support energy improvement projects like new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, building envelope and lighting upgrades, alternative fuel (such as electric) vehicles and infrastructure, and renewable energy technologies. In alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative to put environmental and economic justice at the center of America’s transition to a net-zero economy, project benefits – including health benefits from improved indoor air quality, improved thermal comfort, better lighting, and cost savings from reduced energy expenditures – will flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened with pollution. One hundred percent of Selectees are supporting identified disadvantaged communities), and 71% of funded school facilities are in identified disadvantaged communities; 94% serve populations in which more than 50% of students qualify for Free-and-Reduced-Price-Lunch (FRPL), and 88% serve populations in which more than 75% of students qualify for FRPL. Forty-four percent of Selectee portfolios include schools in a rural locale, and 19% include schools that serve Tribes.

The 2024 Renew America’s Schools Prize and Grant supports the Investing in America Agenda, creating well-paying jobs and upskilling the American workforce while building infrastructure to support a net-zero economy. Eighty-eight percent of Selectees will offer workforce training through varied mechanisms, including community-based apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship readiness programs, university programs, and job-shadowing. Sixty-three percent of Selectees have made commitments to engage local labor, and 63% cited specific labor unions with whom they intend to partner. Forty-four percent have made commitments to engage, partner, or contract with community-based organizations, Tribal entities, women-focused programs or women businesses enterprises, minority business enterprises, and/or veteran business enterprises.

This announcement builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader commitment to ensure that America’s children have what they need to thrive in the classroom. Since the Biden-Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure was first announced in April 2022, the administration’s historic legislative accomplishments continue to deliver safer, healthier, and more environmentally sustainable learning environments for America’s children, while saving school districts money, creating good jobs, and combatting climate change. The Renew America’s Schools Program played an integral role in the White House Summit for Sustainable and Healthy K-12 School Buildings and Grounds, which took place in April 2024, and the Program continues to catalyze sector change by developing and curating resources, convening stakeholders, and funding projects that demonstrate scalable and replicable models for school energy improvements.

The 2024 Renew America’s Schools Prize and Grant is the second round of funding from the Renew America’s Schools Program, a first-of-its-kind, $500 million program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Established in 2022 as part of the Biden-Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure, the Renew America’s Schools Program helps schools across the country make energy upgrades that will decrease energy use and costs, improve indoor air quality, and foster healthier learning environments.

Visit 2024 Renew America’s Schools Prize and Grant webpage to learn more about Winners and Selectees. For tools, resources, and other opportunities, visit the Renew America’s Schools Program page or join our mailing list.Contact us at schools@doe.gov. DOE anticipates opening applications for a third round of funding in Fall 2025.

