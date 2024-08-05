Finally, Wearable Solar That Makes Sense: The EcoFlow Power Hat

The Power Hat, a brand-new product from EcoFlow, is a lightweight and durable hat with solar cells integrated into its brim for 360° of solar coverage, with both USB-A and USB-C output ports. It will eventually retail for $129, but if you pre-order now, you can save $50, paying just $79.

Portable solar power is incredibly useful, as it allows for the easy charging of our devices far from any outlet, and based on the huge number of lightweight folding solar panels currently on the market, we’re all looking for efficient and lightweight portable solar charging solutions. One portable charging approach that has not really made much headway is wearable solar, even with many attempts to integrate solar cells into jackets or other articles of clothing, perhaps in part because it can be challenging to keep those integrated solar cells oriented to the sun while wearing them, as well as needing to buy a major new piece of clothing, as there aren’t really any ‘drop-in’ wearable solar cells that the average person can add to their wardrobe. Portable solar on backpacks can make sense if you’re gearing up for some extended time on the trail, but for the average person, it may not be the best solution if you don’t normally wear a backpack and walk facing away from the sun.

However, the Power Hat could be an effective method of killing two tofurkeys with one stone, as it shades your noggin and keeps you cool while also producing clean energy to charge your phone or other devices. It utilizes Perc Monocrystalline Silicon cells in the brim, which average 23-24% efficiency and are capable of a max output of 5V 2.4A, and it has a pair of USB ports at the rear to plug your device into. According to EcoFlow, it can charge a 4000mAh phone battery in as little as 3 hours, which means you might be able to start a hike on a sunny day with a flat battery in your phone, and complete it fully charged. Alternatively, the Power Hat doesn’t have to be worn to be used for charging, as it can simply be unfolded and placed in the sun for free power just about anywhere.

The EcoFlow Power Hat can be folded into quarters for storage, comes in two adjustable sizes, is IP65 waterproof-rated, and weighs just 13 oz (370 g). The pre-order pricing of $79 (regularly $129) runs until August 31st, with shipments to customers expected to begin in mid-September. The Power Hat would make a great addition to your camping, hiking, or other outdoor gear, as well as emergency preparedness kits, car kits, and bugout bags, and even if you don’t see yourself using one personally, it looks like a good gift option for the prepper, overlander, or off-road sports enthusiast in your life.

