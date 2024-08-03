Save Big with 100% Electric Tractors, Greener & Quieter Rail Journeys, Small EV Postcard — EV News

Great news for farms everywhere: we’re getting more electric tractors. Don’t hesitate to look into the California CORE Subsidy Program as well. With the CORE program, you can save up to $68,000+ on a 100% electric Monarch MK-V Tractor! That price is comparable to a 40HP compact diesel tractor. Also, note that this is NOT a scrap and replace program.

Meanwhile, while electric flight is opening up new vistas in the UK, rail is working to get more environmentally friendly there.

Let’s look at more EV stories from this week here.

Large Electric Vehicles

California CORE writes: “The Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) is a multi-million incentive project intended to encourage California off-road equipment users to purchase or lease currently commercialized zero-emission off-road equipment. This streamlined voucher incentive project helps offset the higher cost of zero-emission technology with a point-of-sale discount. There is no scrappage requirement, and additional funding is available for charging and fueling infrastructure, equipment deployed in disadvantaged communities, and small businesses.”

Ecojet and ZeroAvia trail-blaze towards a new era of zero-emission flights

Edinburgh-based airline co-founded by green industrialist Dale Vince confirms purchase order of electric engines with zero-emission innovator [@Farnborough Airshow: July 26th, 2024] – Ecojet, the world’s first electric, commercial airline, has signed an agreement to purchase 22 ZA2000 hydrogen-electric engines from the zero emissions innovator ZeroAvia, with options for a further 40 engines. The order takes the world a step closer towards a revolution in aviation with carbon free flights. The ZA2000 engine can be retrofitted into 40-80 seat regional turboprops for zero-emission flight.

Val Miftakhov, Founder and CEO of ZeroAvia, says: “We really love what the team are doing at Ecojet. Dale speaks powerfully on the future ubiquity of renewable power and is already helping to make that a reality in the UK. Hydrogen-electric aviation can be a big part of that journey, opening up low-cost, efficient and safe true zero-emission transport between UK destinations like never before.”

SANY Heavy Truck leads the charge in China’s first 900-kilometer electric corridor

“In early July, China marked a significant achievement in sustainable transportation with the launch of the first electrified freight corridor, developed in conjunction with SANY Heavy Truck, the Intelligent and Connected Trucks Business Division of SANY Group. Spanning over 900 kilometers in a single stretch, connecting Tianjin, Beijing, Hebei Province and Inner Mongolia, the landmark project underscores SANY Heavy Truck’s leadership in renewable energy logistics, while providing a new model for China’s green and low-carbon transformation. It also represents a major leap forward in the country’s electrified logistics landscape. Looking ahead, the corridor promises to bring the benefits of eco-friendly logistics to broader horizons, fostering a greener, more sustainable future.”

Monarch’s MK-V Eligible for Valuable Tractor Subsidy with California CORE

“Monarch Tractor, creator of the MK-V, the world’s first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor and Wingspan Ag Intelligence (WingspanAI) farm management platform, announces an enhanced savings opportunity for California growers through the state’s Clean, Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). Under the CORE program, the company’s flagship product, the MK-V tractor, is eligible for up to $68,750 in savings off the retail price.

“Monarch is now accepting CORE applications. CORE 2024 officially opens Aug. 13, but don’t wait! This year, construction is grouped with agriculture for greater demand on a smaller pool of funds. Expect demand to exceed availability. Don’t miss out! Submit your application today and Monarch will queue it up on a first-come, first-served basis for your best chance of securing your CORE voucher.”

WattEV launches “Brands That Care” campaign with leading toymaker MGA Entertainment as exclusive zero-emission transporter

Costelloes EV and MyEnergi support Network Rail’s electric vehicle transition

Power lines now live as latest section of Midland Main Line is electrified

“A major milestone has been hit as Network Rail teams have successfully electrified the line between Kettering and Wigston, allowing for greener and quieter journeys along the Midland Main Line in the future.

“[Sunday 28 July], 25,000 volts of electricity was switched on between Kettering and Wigston as work continues on the wider Midland Main Line Upgrade to provide passengers with more reliable, faster, and greener journeys.

“The wires will power new bi-mode (diesel and electric) trains through the area in the future, resulting in quieter journeys for passengers and residents living near the railway.

“Network Rail is electrifying the railway as part of the multi-million-pound Midland Main Line upgrade.”

Acquisition of 70 new electric buses: IVECO BUS wins the contract

Daimler Buses supplies electric articulated buses to Darmstadt transport company HEAG mobilo

“With the handover of ten Mercedes‑Benz electric buses on last Wednesday, the share of electric buses in the fleet of the mobility service provider HEAG mobilo will increase to around 65 percent. This means that electric buses from Mercedes‑Benz are now used on all lines in the operating area. The new eCitaro is equipped with the NMC3 battery generation. This means that the eCitaro articulated bus, with its seven installed battery packs, achieves a total capacity of 686 kWh and a range of around 220 kilometres. The vehicles are charged in the depot via plugs. The charging sockets are located on the right and left near the front axle.”

Electric Cars

Postcard Story. The MINI Cooper E in Classic Trim.

“The all-electric MINI Cooper E impresses with its refreshing Sunny Side Yellow exterior color and, with its sporty, modern appearance, fits in perfectly with the Mediterranean flair of Greece. […] The typical MINI go-kart feeling finally makes the MINI Cooper E the perfect, all-electric companion.”

Volvo Cars extends UK market reach of award-winning model range with new entry-level EX30 and more luxurious XC90 trim levels

Available to order now, with on-the-road prices from £32,850

Increased luxury features for seven-seat XC90 large SUV with new Plus Edition and Ultra Edition versions

VinFast starts delivering the VF 3 in Vietnam

“On August 1, 2024, VinFast officially started delivering the mini-SUV VF 3 to customers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, ahead of schedule. This early delivery significantly contributes to achieving the target of delivering at least 20,000 VF 3 cars this year. The first batch of VF 3 was delivered to customers who made the earliest deposits from a total of nearly 28,000 orders received in just 66 hours of sales opening in May 2024. VinFast’s delivery of the VF 3 in less than three months demonstrates its impressive production capabilities and efficiency. This early fulfillment of orders also reinforces the company’s dedication to providing Vietnamese consumers with affordable, modern, and distinctive electric vehicles.”

XPENG Motors, a global leader in smart electric vehicles, has announced its official entry into the Singapore market with a dynamic pop-up showroom at UOB Plaza 2

The pop-up showroom marks the brand’s first appearance in Singapore, offering drivers a first look at the XPENG G6

In collaboration with UOB, XPENG will offer UOB customers exclusive privileges and promotional offers worth over $10,000

Test drives for the XPENG G6 will be available on-site

Xpeng S5 Supercharger: 1km range in 1 second, launching in Q3

Tenet Energy and Sunnova team up to promote clean home energy adoption with solar and electric vehicles

Miller EV Solutions announces phase two expansion in the EV Innovation Design Center

“With the EV revolution in full swing, reliable and efficient charging is more important than ever,” says Kerri Stewart, President of Miller EV Solutions. “The EVIDC is all about leading the way by testing and refining the tech that will drive the future of EV charging worldwide.”

“Phase two is packed with exciting upgrades such as solar canopies for charging stations, advanced electrical infrastructure for better energy management, energy storage to capture excess solar power, and a control center to automate energy use.”

