1st Recycling Facility Powered by Recycled Solar, New US Solar Cell Factory — Clean Energy News Roundup

Check out the video below to find proof that renewable energy isn’t about throwing away or making more waste. SolarCycle has deployed the first-of-its-kind solar recycling facility in the country to be powered by reused solar panels. Other good news for solar in the US that is a much appreciated: Heliene and Premier Energies announced a partnership to build a US-based solar cell manufacturing facility, a 1-gigawatt solar cell factory to meet demand for solar energy equipment produced in the country. In Greece, we got fresh news of one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in Europe.

For more clean energy and battery news, read on.

Solar

SOLARCYCLE powers recycling facility with secondhand panels

“SOLARCYCLE, America’s most advanced solar recycling company, has deployed the first-of-its-kind solar recycling facility in the country to be powered with reused solar panels. The reused panels come from decommissioned utility-scale solar farms and residential installations nationwide. The project serves as a model for other industrial facilities’ behind-the-meter practices across Texas and the country.”

Heliene and Premier Energies announce joint venture to build a US-based solar cell manufacturing facility

“By investing in a new US-based cell manufacturing facility, the two companies will bolster a critical aspect of the domestic solar supply chain and make more US-made components available to developers.”

Sunnova solar + storage systems powered nearly 3,000 customers through Hurricane Beryl

Ameresco Sunel Energy SA begins construction on Lightsource bp’s 560 MWp ENIPEAS solar project in Greece

“The 560 MWp Enipeas project contributes substantially to create a more sustainable future for Greece as it will provide affordable, secure, and cleaner energy and will support the country’s decarbonization goals and energy independence. We are excited to partner with Ameresco Sunel Energy SA on Enipeas, one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in Europe”, said Natalia Paraskevopoulou, Lightsource bp Head of Country for Greece. “Additionally, the Enipeas project will contribute to boosting the local economy. The presence of workers and contractors will drive demand for housing, groceries, and other local services, generating additional income for local businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Renewable Jobs: ComEd joins YMCA and Goodwill to graduate 89 local teens from summer job training program

“With the clean energy transition set to create thousands of jobs in the years ahead, programs like CONSTRUCT Youth Academy are essential to creating pathways for more diverse local youth to join the utility field and to prepare our communities for a cleaner energy future,” said Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President Of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “Through collaboration with incredible partners at the YMCA, Goodwill and numerous other agencies in the region, ComEd is expanding training programs to expose the next generation of leaders to knowledge and technology needed to unlock good-paying jobs in our fast-growing field.”

3D-printed microstructure forest facilitates solar steam generator desalination

“Researchers create bioinspired 3D-printed solar steam generators for desalination, which can also be adapted for solar energy conversion or water purification.

“Faced with the world’s impending freshwater scarcity, a team of researchers in Singapore turned to solar steam generators (SSGs), which are emerging as a promising device for seawater desalination. Desalination can be a costly, energy-intensive solution to water scarcity. This renewable-powered approach mimics the natural water cycle by using the sun’s energy to evaporate and isolate water. However, the technology is limited by the need to fabricate complex topologies to increase the surface area necessary to achieve high water evaporation efficiency.”

Batteries

SolarEdge home battery customers will be able to save by charging with low-cost, clean energy — fully automated by Kraken

“SolarEdge batteries will be integrated into Kraken — the world’s fastest growing energy platform and the technology behind Octopus Energy. This will allow SolarEdge customers to maximise earnings by charging their batteries with cheap, clean energy when it is most abundant, and selling energy back to the grid to support supply at peak times — all fully automated by Kraken.”

Northvolt strengthens its executive management team — creates new Chief Transformation Officer role and hires new talent to drive forward its long-term strategy

