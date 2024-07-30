Biden-Harris Admin Invests $36 Million to Expand Innovative Weatherization Assistance Program & Cut Costs for Low-Income Households Across the Country

As Part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, Funding Supports Weatherization Demonstration Projects That Will Drive America’s Clean Energy Economy and Lower Utility Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced that applications are open for the $36 million Enhancement & Innovation (E&I) competitive grant program that aims to expedite the nation’s shift to clean energy through demonstration projects, lowering heating and cooling bills for American families. Projects that receive funding through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) will not only support low-income homes by making them safer and more comfortable with the latest cutting-edge weatherization techniques, but also serve as an opportunity to showcase best practices that could be adopted across the country.

“Today’s investments will expand the reach of the Weatherization Assistance Program: Helping low-income households while jumpstarting the clean energy economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “These grant recipients are deploying ambitious projects to create the nation’s first historically-black, net-zero energy neighborhood, deploying solar technology, launching new workforce development tools and more. DOE is thrilled to offer another opportunity to bring scalable innovations for greener buildings, while preparing a skilled, diverse American workforce with good-paying jobs.”

The WAP E&I grant program aims to make homes efficient and healthy, support our energy efficiency workforce, and advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative. Complementary to the WAP program, which offers formula funding to state entities, the E&I program offers competitive funding and flexibility to allow a broader range of innovative weatherization activities including the installation of renewable energy technologies, electrification, more expansive health and safety measures, and comprehensive workforce development. For example, a proposal could offer on-the-job weatherization training where trainees learn how to replace old wiring or repair a leaky roof.

Successful grant projects will lower utility bills for communities with higher energy costs by expanding the number of weatherization-ready homes, preparing more homes for electrification, adopting renewable energy technologies, deploying enhanced health and safety measures, and sharing new weatherization best practices. Additionally, the program encourages weatherization providers to hire, train, and retain employees within their local communities with good-paying jobs.

DOE plans to issue multiple awards, each with a maximum amount of $2 million. Eligible entities include existing WAP grantees, subgrantees, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications will be accepted in three categories: Multifamily, Single Family & Manufactured Housing, or Workforce Development.

An optional informational webinar for potential applicants will take place on August 6, 2024 at 2pm ET. Applications are due by September 27, 2024. DOE intends to announce E&I selections in late February 2025.

Since 1976, WAP has served over seven million households, which enjoy up to 30% reduction in household energy bills. Projects supported by this funding will expand the types of residential buildings eligible for energy efficiency retrofits, prepare more homes for electrification, and increase opportunities for local, clean energy jobs. It will also provide targeted benefits to communities disproportionally impacted by high energy burden, supporting the Biden Administration’s commitment to an equitable clean energy transition. Read more about past E&I grant recipients here.

Through the Office of State and Community Energy Programs, DOE is overseeing the administration of these programs, and working to ensure that no communities are left behind in the transition to a clean energy future.

For more information, visit the Weatherization Assistance Program website or see the full Funding Opportunity Announcement.

Courtesy of Department of Energy.

