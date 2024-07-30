$24 Million to Further Expand America’s Clean Energy Workforce & Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency

Supported by the Investing in America Agenda, 21 Projects Across 20 States will Increase Workforce Training Opportunities, Strengthen Union Labor, and Help Small Businesses Save Money, Reduce Energy Waste

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced 21 new projects selected to receive $24 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bolster the development of clean energy workforce training programs – with a focus on jobs that do not require a four-year degree – within union training programs, community colleges, and trade schools across the country. Over 40% of the announced funding will directly support union job training. The selected projects will expand DOE’s existing Industrial Training and Assessment Centers (ITAC), formerly known as the Industrial Assessment Centers (IACs), network which trains energy-efficiency workers to help small- and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) reduce their carbon emissions and energy costs. Run by DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Supply Chains, these ITACs help remove barriers to decarbonization across the manufacturing sector and advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of achieving a clean energy economy. Since President Biden took office, over $415 billion of private sector investments have been announced in the clean energy and EV supply chain, creating renewed demand for a skilled clean energy workforce.

“With over 800 manufacturing facilities coming to America since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, there’s no question that a strong manufacturing sector – and a workforce that supports it – is vital to our nation’s economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Our Industrial Training and Assessment Centers will provide necessary training opportunities and reduce barriers to good paying, union jobs that will boost our clean energy economy.”

Aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which set the goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities, an estimated 50% of the funding for the announced selections will go to organizations that serve disadvantaged communities – helping reduce energy burdens, and increasing access to high-quality, good-paying jobs for people facing barriers to employment. The selections also include seven institutions federally recognized as serving an especially high percentage of students from minority groups (also known as Minority-Serving Institutions, or MSIs).

For more than four decades, the ITAC program has provided more than 21,000 assessments at SMMs, which comprise more than 90% of the nation’s manufacturing entities. These new ITACs will expand the former IAC model to SMMs in more states and communities across the country, while training 4,000+ students, apprentices, and incumbent manufacturing workers for quality careers that do not necessarily require a four-year college degree. Learn more about the selections here.

ITACs announced today will deliver technical assistance to SMMs and provide hands-on, engaging learning opportunities for students and union apprentices while identifying opportunities to reduce SMMs’ energy bills. Programs will also offer training and upskilling opportunities for current manufacturing and building energy workers. Participants will exit these programs prepared for high-quality, in-demand roles as electricians; heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration professionals; and advanced manufacturing technicians for growing clean energy sectors like batteries and solar manufacturing.

These awards will be managed by DOE’s Partnership Intermediary, ENERGYWERX, who helps reach and support applicants who may have limited experience with DOE funding opportunities. Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE, ENERGYWERX, and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE and ENERGYWERX may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.

The ITAC Program is managed by the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC). Learn more and subscribe to MESC’s newsletter to hear about future funding opportunities here.

Courtesy of Department of Energy

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy